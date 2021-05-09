A culture of spirituality

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a way, it is really a shame that we have to go about reminding people about their spirituality.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:00 AM

It is natural for human intelligence to seek what is life and beyond—to look at life and to long to know. So how can you avoid spirituality? You have managed to avoid it for a long time because you are deeply attached and identified with things that you are not. When I say things that you are not, it includes your body and your mind. Once you are identified with something that you are not, your intelligence is twisted out. It cannot see anything straight because from then on, it works only from that identity. Suppose you say, “I am a woman,” the way you think, the way you feel, everything is like a woman. You got identified with a few body parts. Your intelligence cannot see anything straight.

This is the reason a “spiritual programme” becomes necessary. If people were not twisted out, spirituality would be a natural thing. It would not be something that someone has to teach you and remind you of. It is very natural for you to look around and see that there seems to be something beyond the physicality of life—it is so simple to know it. It is unbelievable how such a large segment of population goes without noticing it. If you just close your eyes for two minutes, you can see that you seem to be a little more than a body. So why does someone have to come and remind you?

In a way, it is really a shame that we have to go about reminding people about their spirituality. We want the spiritual process to become a part of living culture. Like how a mother teaches a child to brush his teeth, we want the spiritual process to become like that—without any effort, without the mother knowing about it, she teaches her child the spiritual process. It was so in this culture just a generation or two ago. Even today in India, the essence of the spiritual process is not controlled by any one organisation. There is no one guiding and controlling it as it is done in other parts of the world. It is just a part of one’s life. Everyone teaches it the way they know it. The spiritual process was made so much a part of life. 

It has been left unregulated like this because it was never an organised process of religion. It was just various methods for one’s evolution. This country is the only godless country on the planet because there is no concretised idea of God here. Anyone can worship whatever they feel like. People are worshipping all kinds of things. There is no such word as “heretic” in India because every human being has some sense of love or devotion towards something. Somebody loves their mother, somebody loves their god, somebody loves money, somebody loves their work, somebody loves their dog, somebody loves their cow. It does not matter what, he is on the spiritual path. The question is just whether his spiritual path is feeble or strong; but there is nobody who is not on the path. Everybody is on the path in his own erratic way. 

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

