Baro Market curates special line of products to pay homage to the master filmmaker Satyajit Ray

RASHMI GOPAL RAO By

India’s only Oscar-winning filmmaker wore many hats, including that of a graphic designer, calligrapher, singer, costume designer, fiction writer, publisher and illustrator. On the occasion of Satyajit Ray’s 100th birth anniversary this month, Baro Market has curated a special line of products to pay homage to the master filmmaker.

“At Baro Market, we champion the cause of all things local and truly believe in Ray’s philosophy. He always spoke in his own language and kept his lens focused on India. But his message was universal and he was much appreciated all around the world,” says Srila Chatterjee, founder, Baro Market.

The unique collection includes A3 size, ready-to-frame replica posters of some of his best-loved films as well as rare vintage posters of five others from the time of their respective release, the most precious of them being a poster of the iconic Pather Panchali from 1955.

Then there are ceramic wall plates with hand-drawn images of well-known characters from some of Ray’s films such as Sonar Kella, Jalsaghar and Nayak. And if you are a fan of the inimitable Feluda, check out the coasters and cushions inspired by the popular character.

Additionally, you can find apparel inspired by classic films such as Charulata and Debi. Choose from saris, kurtas and embroidered blouses—think vintage laces, old jamdaani borders and decorative embroidery. But if you want a show-stopper of a piece, how about an exclusive Satyajit Ray table runner that covers all of his films? This is sure to be a conversation-starter on your table or even on your wall.