Her tribal comfort: MissMalini founder launches digital platform 'Girl Tribe App' solely for women

Twitter at last shut down Kangana Ranaut to the relief of people tired of invective and hate. Social media trolls have been the bane of apps like Twitter and Facebook, especially for women. To create a harassment-free digital space, Malini Agarwal, founder, Girl Tribe and MissMalini Entertainment, has launched a digital platform solely for women that offers them a safe and positive experience.

This peer support group began its activity on Facebook three years ago. Since then, it has grown to nearly 59,000 members, and diversified to a highly rated app where spreading positivity is simplified further. Says Agarwal, “When I started out, it was just a small community of like-minded women who wanted to connect without the creepy messages and negativity.

It has now evolved into a space where women can talk about anything without the fear of backlash.” On the Girl Tribe, women discuss diverse issues such as work, relationships, travel, wellbeing, mental health, and food. They also debate and try to address serious concerns such as abusive marriages and depression.

“A lot of the time, people look at women’s communities as the ‘angry girls club’ or being focused only on issues of sexual harassment and empowerment. But these issues aren’t restricted to those. Women don’t always need ‘saving’. We just want people to get out of our way so that we can live our lives in the best way. Getting people to understand this concept has taken time,” stresses Agarwal.

All conversations on the Girl Tribe are carefully moderated by a team of dedicated administrators who can prevent tempers flaring during heated discussions. Agarwal’s vision of a broad-minded and happy space for women to connect was elevated further through the launch of her Girl Tribe App.

By getting rid of ‘likes’ and ‘follows’, the app focuses entirely on spreading good vibes. Members earn ‘Positivity Points’ that can be redeemed at the Tribe Store in exchange for products, virtual events and experiences. Simran Khatri, a student in Mumbai, calls it her favourite social media platform.

“The Girl Tribe App is a place where followers and likes do not matter. Girls raise each other’s spirits. It cannot get any better,” she smiles. Perhaps, it cannot because it is the best.