STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Her tribal comfort: MissMalini founder launches digital platform 'Girl Tribe App' solely for women

Twitter at last shut down Kangana Ranaut to the relief of people tired of invective and hate.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Girl Tribe App'

The 'Girl Tribe App' (Photo | girltribe.app)

Twitter at last shut down Kangana Ranaut to the relief of people tired of invective and hate. Social media trolls have been the bane of apps like Twitter and Facebook, especially for women. To create a harassment-free digital space, Malini Agarwal, founder, Girl Tribe and MissMalini Entertainment, has launched a digital platform solely for women that offers them a safe and positive experience.

This peer support group began its activity on Facebook three years ago. Since then, it has grown to nearly 59,000 members, and diversified to a highly rated app where spreading positivity is simplified further. Says Agarwal, “When I started out, it was just a small community of like-minded women who wanted to connect without the creepy messages and negativity.

Malini Agarwal 

It has now evolved into a space where women can talk about anything without the fear of backlash.” On the Girl Tribe, women discuss diverse issues such as work, relationships, travel, wellbeing, mental health, and food. They also debate and try to address serious concerns such as abusive marriages and depression.

“A lot of the time, people look at women’s communities as the ‘angry girls club’ or being focused only on issues of sexual harassment and empowerment. But these issues aren’t restricted to those. Women don’t always need ‘saving’. We just want people to get out of our way so that we can live our lives in the best way. Getting people to understand this concept has taken time,” stresses Agarwal.

All conversations on the Girl Tribe are carefully moderated by a team of dedicated administrators who can prevent tempers flaring during heated discussions. Agarwal’s vision of a broad-minded and happy space for women to connect was elevated further through the launch of her Girl Tribe App.

By getting rid of ‘likes’ and ‘follows’, the app focuses entirely on spreading good vibes. Members earn ‘Positivity Points’ that can be redeemed at the Tribe Store in exchange for products, virtual events and experiences. Simran Khatri, a student in Mumbai, calls it her favourite social media platform.

“The Girl Tribe App is a place where followers and likes do not matter. Girls raise each other’s spirits. It cannot get any better,” she smiles. Perhaps, it cannot because it is the best.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut MissMalini Girl Tribe App Malini Agarwal
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp