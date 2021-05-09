STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The salt of the Earth: New lifestyle brand Namak India promotes the country’s metal craft heritage

New lifestyle brand Namak India is all about preserving and promoting the country’s metal craft heritage
 

New lifestyle brand Namak India

Namak is the grain of truth that stands out in its refined simplicity, at the same time, bringing the perfect balance to our lives.” This, in short, is the core philosophy of a new luxury lifestyle label, Namak India, which brings edgy and elegant metal products crafted the age-old way. In a world constantly moving towards a sleek, modern look, Namak aims to prove that our rich craft heritage can easily adapt to contemporary styles.

So, while the designs are new and modern, the craft techniques are old and traditional. Functional items, therefore, take on a glamorous avatar in the designs of Moradabad-based father-daughter duo, Aditi and Ajay Gupta, who launched the label some six months ago. Ajay brings with him over four decades of experience in the metal industry (he owns the well-known Paragon Metal Industries) and Aditi brings her love for design and décor. Together, the two have merged their combined domain knowledge to create premium products, while at the same time, support Indian artisans and their age-old craft-making techniques. 

Aditi, with her love for the long-forgotten handcrafted products, drives her craftsmen to go back to their roots. All the materials used are locally sourced and handcrafted, while the in-house design team adds the all-important contemporary touch. Namak’s latest collection, The Enchanted Forest, is a clear example of this beautiful synergy of style and substance. Taking its cue from Nature, the new series includes elephant candelabras and horse bookends, palm tree-shaped lamps with monkeys lounging on them, cat-tail wall hooks, leaf-shaped floor lamps, trays with animal print, reptiles on leather jewellery boxes, and even a unicorn. Truly, a creative jungle with the buyer being spoilt for choice.

Aditi and Ajay Gupta

The brand’s previous collections are equally unique and interesting. Its Ornamental Collection is inspired by the charm that ornaments bring to the table. Every piece here symbolises the immortality of the beauty and finesse that has charmed humanity since time immemorial. The Ethnic Collection is all about preserving and celebrating our country’s rich craft heritage. Then there’s the Sweet Nothings gifts collection that celebrates the joys of life which are hidden in the subtle details around us.

The brand believes that the home is an individual’s sanctuary, the sum of all her dreams, needs and aesthetics. And as Ajay says, “People today are well aware of the look they want for their space and what they wish to achieve with a particular style of furniture and artefact. Our aim is to help them create that haven which is sustainable, and enhances contemporary designs with Indian aesthetics and craftsmanship. We work towards translating their dreams into reality by providing a wholesome experience that touches the soul.” Clearly, with designs that are not just unique and creative, but also help you connect with your crafts, it’s truly a win-win case for all.

