STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'Without Remorse' movie review: All action, No thrill

Since the 90s, the film adaptations of novelist Tom Clancy’s novels have been winners.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

'Without Remorse' movie

'Without Remorse' movie

Since the 90s, the film adaptations of novelist Tom Clancy’s novels have been winners. Without Remorse now streaming on Amazon Prime is also based on the writer’s 1993 thriller, but could cause remorse in Clancy fans. Initially planned as a mid-90s production, it was stuck in development hell for decades.

Starring Michael B Jordan, the movie has stayed stuck in the 90s, in spite of the hardcore action. It is hard to believe that the film has been adapted from a Clancy book. The plot bears little resemblance to its source material and the best parts are not even featured. Take the lead for example: In the novel, John Kelly breaks down a drug ring and saves the girls, before work calls him back to Vietnam for a new mission. In the film, John Kelly (an in-form Michael B Jordan), however, is out on a no-holds-barred mission to avenge the brutal death of his pregnant wife. Why was she killed? Who killed her? How does it tie up with the US government? Director Stefano Sollima happily bypasses any explanations.

Without Remorse goes through the usual espionage clichés: Russians, distrustful officers, globetrotting and one man bringing down an entire army of enemies. In this unsurprising film, it’s the performances that come as pleasant relief and steady the ship. Guy Pearce, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell make for a brilliant supporting cast and help elevate Jordan’s character of a no-nonsense soldier with nothing to lose. But despite all the effort put in by the cast, there’s no real character development. Everything is too sketchy and seems too convenient. The good guys suddenly drop out of the sky and the evil ones seem to have stepped out just to have some mean fun. The plot is totally missing.

The action sequences in the film are a delight, though. Be it the small sequence in which John lights up a car and steps in for answers, or the big one in which he survives a plane crashing into a sea. It leaves you wishing for more. If only the rest of the film was as smartly put together.

Keeping a sequel in mind, John Kelly finally begins life anew as John Clark. But the film predictable offers an extremely simplified version of this turn of events. The sequel may have more space to be a stronger story and a racier screenplay, but this first film suffers from unoriginal ideas and bleak twists, leaving you with a wholly different idea of the title than was intended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Without Remorse' movie review Without Remorse
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp