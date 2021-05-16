STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

All in one basket: M.Rm.Rm. Cultural Foundation revives crafts, textiles disappearing in the Chettinad region

Traditional craftsmanship is perhaps the most tangible manifestation of intangible cultural heritage, states the UNESCO.

Published: 16th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Women working on kattan

Women working on kattan

Traditional craftsmanship is perhaps the most tangible manifestation of intangible cultural heritage, states the UNESCO. This is precisely what Visalakshi Ramaswamy has been doing with the rural crafts of Chettinad since 2000 through M.Rm.Rm. Cultural Foundation, a non-profit organisation. The NGO works on the revival of crafts, textiles and architecture that are fast disappearing in the Chettinad region.

The list includes Chettinad kottan (the traditional palm leaf basket), handmade tiles from the village of Athangudi, the Kandanghi sari in cotton and silk, the Chettinad lime-egg plaster and plastic tape, and knotted wire baskets and totes.

To cater to the urban market, the foundation opened its craft store Manjal in Chennai in 2008. Their product line offers sling bags, file holders, tissue boxes, jewellery boxes, files, baskets, pouches, planters, trays, iPad sleeves, winnowing trays, hand fans and so on. Over time, the colourful end eco-friendly kottan caught the attention of plenty. But fate had other plans.

Just when the foundation turned 20, things went for a toss. “Following the lockdown, orders and sales came to a complete standstill. Transportation was a challenge, too,” she says. This prompted Ramaswamy to look for other avenues for her NGO, which stresses Research, Document and Revive as its objective. The team has actively started embracing technology to reach out to a larger clientele.

They recently launched Manjal’s online store. “Orders are now placed and processed via mobile phones and all the women are connected to us virtually. We’ve also encouraged them to get vaccinated,” she says, adding, “We are trying to reinvent ourselves to sustain.”

Employing over 125 women, the foundation has revived the craft of palmyra basketry, which was once woven by the aachis of the Chettiar community. Thanks to the relentless dedication of Ramaswamy and her team, women from Keelayapatti village in Chettinad, Sivagangai district, besides Siravayal Pudur, Nachiapuram, Vairavanpatti, Koratti and Periyakoil have something to be empowered with. 

At a Glance

The foundation received the UNESCO Seal of Excellence Award. The Chettinad Kottan received the GI tag in 2013.

Visit: mrmrmculturalfoundation.com; Instagram: @manjalshop; For orders, contact: 6374627663

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visalakshi Ramaswamy NGO UNESCO rural crafts Chettinad Kottan
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp