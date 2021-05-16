STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Matter of belief 

As human beings, we all have a set of beliefs that shape our lives.

Published: 16th May 2021

As human beings, we all have a set of beliefs that shape our lives. This affects our thought process, our perception and intentions. It also influences how well we cope (or not) with adversity. That is why long-held beliefs are worth examining and challenging for a better tomorrow.

Simply put, a belief is information we consider a fact. Through these, we navigate this world. They are on autopilot at a subconscious level. A study concluded that “a set of core beliefs have a major relationship with psychotic symptoms, potentially maintaining symptoms. Working with negative beliefs to reduce distress and enhance positive beliefs has potential to refine work in psychological treatments for psychosis.”

How are beliefs formed? A. By our experiences, inferences, and deductions. B. By accepting what others tell you to be true. Some common beliefs are:

● “People just can’t be trusted.”
● “I’ll never find someone who will love me.”
● “Nobody ever really understands me.”
● “Here we go again.”
● “I knew it would turn out this way, it always does.”

Here is my advice
● Identify beliefs that promote your growth and those that defeat you, and actively choose the ones that serve you.  
● Start questioning. Go back to the time when some of these beliefs were formed. What was the experience that contributed to them? Who in your family holds similar beliefs?
● Accept situations. Don’t deny them. Instead, transform them through positive self-talk.
● Think about how you would feel if you thought amazing things about yourself at all times.
● Actively trust people and create reassuring beliefs. 
● Let go of old, limiting beliefs. You have the power to change anything you set your mind to. It only takes steadfast intention. 
● Reach out for professional help to understand the underlying reason for your core beliefs and how you can change them. This may take time so be patient. 

The author is a life strategist

