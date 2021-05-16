Product review Beauty Basics: Skinella face masks

Ayesha Singh By

More than anything else, sheet masks are fun. They hydrate well and plump up the skin in a jiffy. Skinella’s new range of sheet masks are made with biodegradable cellulose sheets. The fig and green maple variant is for deep nourishment, while the manuka honey and Vitamin C sheet mask provides vibrancy, the brand claims. There are others too.

The serum penetrates deeply into the skin and offers maximum absorption. The effect does not last long, but as a quick pick-me-up, these masks are great.

Moving on from the skin to the lips, the brand’s lip butter are well-priced. We tried the Mirabelle Plum, and Strawberry options, both of which keep lips fairly moisturised with their semi-thick consistency. For those with dry lips, you may need repeated application. We recommend using the product on the dry part of your elbows, knees, and feet too. For best results, apply right after you’ve taken a shower.

Manuka honey and vitamin C radiance boost face mask

Fig and green maple deep nourishing sheet mask

Price: Rs 99 each

Mirabelle Plum Lip Butter

Strawberry Lip Butter

Price: Rs 125 each

Availability: Skinella.com; select leading portals

