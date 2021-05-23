Product review: Eying the world

Medha Dutta Yadav By

So what if you have been staying cooped up at home? It’s time to power up your beauty game with Kay Beauty’s latest launch, the Kay Beauty Eyeshadow Palette.

Depicting four unique moods—Love, Pure, Soul and Free—the eyeshadows are enriched with aloe vera oil and macadamia nut oil, which keep the delicate skin around the eyes hydrated while regenerating and softening it and providing the perfect canvas.

The 9-in-1 palettes offer a gorgeous mix of matte and shimmer shades. The high-pigment formula boasts a one-stroke application, and is blendable and buildable.

The multiple shades give you the freedom to move from daywear to evening glam with ease, all while being smudge-proof and transfer-proof. So, next time you are on a Zoom call, you know how to slay the look.

Kay Beauty Eyeshadow Palette Price: Rs 1,199

Availability: Online & Retail