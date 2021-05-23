STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Raza Mir’s historical murder mystery is set against the backdrop of the First War of Indian independence

The author goes on to detail the modus operandi that Ghalib applies to solve the case.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Steeped in history, the book is a work of fiction consisting of a cast of well-developed historical characters, who inhabited Delhi during 1857.

Steeped in history, the book is a work of fiction consisting of a cast of well-developed historical characters, who inhabited Delhi during 1857.

It is May 3, 1857, in the capital city of Delhi. The British East India Company has taken over the country, and the First War of Indian Independence is about to unfold. Author Raza Mir’s latest historical murder mystery is set against this backdrop.

After the Mushaira-e-Khaas, a special evening of poetry at Nawab Iftikhar Hasan’s haveli in Old Delhi, a servant discovers the body of one of the poets in the early morning hours. Sukhan Khairabadi, a secret agent of the British, is found with a dagger sticking out of his chest. Since Mirza Ghalib is well acquainted with the milieu of poets and has already helped solve several criminal cases involving farmers, moneylenders and herders, the police enlist his support in helping crack the high-profile case. “When the powerful get paranoid, blood flows”—being a student of history, Ghalib knew this to be an axiom.

Many poets and even some from the British side are treated as suspects. Their motives are scrutinised. The investigations reveal a Pandora’s box of numerous little stories—romantic intrigues, top secrets and chaotic spy networks. “A Delhi of certitude, a Delhi of doubt/A Delhi muzzled, as Ghalib found out.”The author goes on to detail the modus operandi that Ghalib applies to solve the case. With the help of a scientific expert friend, Master Ramchandra, a professor at Delhi College, he finds out that the victim was poisoned before he was stabbed. He also figures that the Shahjahanabad murder may be linked to a military revolt. It makes him realise that the crime is not so much of a whodunit, rather a “whydunit”.

Steeped in history, the book is a work of fiction consisting of a cast of well-developed historical characters, who inhabited Delhi during 1857. But accounts of their appearances and personalities are mostly invented. The book also portrays vivid aspects of the mushaira, complete with its meticulous preparations and the noblemen who attend them—“the inebriated and depraved nobility of Delhi, who stood around and spouted empty erotic verse while two-faced foreigners stole their country from under their noses”.

Mir has previously written Ghalib: A Thousand Desires, The Taste of Words: An Introduction to Urdu Poetry, and is the co-author of Anthems of Resistance: A Celebration of Progressive Urdu Poetry. Over a decade ago, he began thinking of a mystery with the “snooty poet laureate” of the Mughal court as a protagonist sleuth. Over time, he developed brief contours of a plot. In order to recreate the ambience of 19th-century Delhi and develop the context in which the revolt occurred, he deeply researched the era—for which he relied mostly on various Urdu texts. 

Mir’s prose offers rich imagery of the walled city—the book’s primary setting—and its distinct sights and sounds; flooding the reader’s mind with the architecture of well-known locations, such as the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Lodi Garden, Mehrauli, Qutab Minar, Kashmiri Gate, Hauz-e-Alai, Jama Masjid and Siri Fort. The strong storyline, however, is somewhat diluted by the book’s length. Mir digresses in diverse directions, taking on too many themes and issues, and often loses sight of the main plot. Thus, despite all its charms, the mystery lacks sharpness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder at the Mushaira Raza mir
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp