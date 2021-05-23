STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

This collection of Bengali poems shines light on a forgotten literary universe

This collection shines light on the forgotten Bengali literary universe offering a rare insight into uncharted territories.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

books, poem

For representational purposes

Whether it be linguistic oppression or political, the poets of the Bengali underground, pulsing with the forces of dissent and experimentation, have been pushing literary barriers for decades. In this collection of translated works by 10 such poets, translator Rajat Chaudhuri brings us into the quintessential adda to show us how. Social-existential cares are interwoven with allusions to local or national issues. Everyday images, such as buying vegetables from the street vendor and the colour of a sari, are granted a vibrant buoyancy.

The book opens with Mitul Dutta’s poetry. Her words are immediately poignant with unspoken worries that plague no one when participating in a larger cause: ‘I’ve reaped the bitter fruits of joining protest marches,/Nowhere a urinal on the streets, no cobbler’ (‘Chicken Feather’). Indeed, as she elaborates in ‘Cross Stitch’, it seems that societal mores ‘[h]ave chewed up dumb dreams’. 

Arpan Chakraborty marks off dates ‘in black and red’ from the calendars hung ‘[a]cross my walls …’ (‘Use Me’), which recalls Jayanta Mahapatra’s poem ‘Hunger’, where in a shack ‘the oil lamp splay[s] the hours bunched to those walls’. The dig at consumerist culture comes across vividly in the advice to purchase a pair of stick-on fairy wings to fly with from Amazon (‘Terms’).

Novera Hossain talks of an evening in ‘the city of memory [that] walks alone/along the street of the minaret’ (‘Silence’). Trenchant images are presented to us along the road, taking us from the minutiae of daily life to its broad sweep in a seeming instant: ‘Truckloads of green vegetables/Farmed red-meat/Muslin saris soft like mihidana …/At the main ghat, lines of steamers, launches, boats’ (‘Being Sharpened’). 

There is Pratyush Bandopadhyay alerting us to the rain start[ing] as we wait, ‘[f]rom all directions of the “Development and Company”/built bus shed’ (‘Rain Dog’), bringing in the capitalist model in an empty statement of branding while ostensibly assisting the common man. He continues the theme in ‘Canine Rituals’: ‘if someone does return,/does he come back with his shadow weighing the same…’

Atanu Chakraborty seeks life’s fundamental questions in its daily routines. The first line of his poem ‘Body’ echoes the last: ‘The body is very lonely. The body is alone.’ And then, ‘The mind is very lonely. The mind is alone’, recalls for me Devdan Chaudhuri’s existential novel The Anatomy of Life. Tanmay Mridha speaks about the pretensions that the self engages in: ‘[r]ows upon rows [of books], well settled on my shelf,/They try to enhance my respectability’ (‘Books’).

Gouranga Mondal plunges us into the heart of religious fundamentalism in the brave ‘Self-defense’: ‘They will raise your tail and tell your faith/They kill themselves for small change’ and Shapla Shawparjita builds on the tension with ‘A Million Dogs’, that had me remember Kunal Basu’s novel Kalkatta. She declares: ‘In the dog’s claws and teeth. Eternal beastliness./Man and beast’s uncivilised indecencies/Or is it reconciled civility!’

Aysa Jhorna has us flutter like a ‘Maple Leaf’ in the heart of the current global pandemic: ‘A storm is raging, a secret panic spreading through this city/virus-like’. She indicates how true intentions can be hidden in ‘Sand Dunes’: ‘Those ones dance, wearing masks of tigers, jackals, snakes./And they tell me too, “Come, put the mask on,/You’ll see, you’ll forget everything easily”.’ The telling words of Agni Roy conclude the collection: ‘Like an uninsured migrant labourer a jobless night returns following those signals of light’ (‘A Garland of Ragas’), ‘[h]ot air singe[ing] the stitches of work life’ (‘Diary of a Delirium’).

Chaudhari’s work in the curation of the poetry is commendable. Not only does he introduce us to poets who will now hopefully be better known in the mainstream, he also manages to translate into English sharp images that will stay with the reader and will subtly shift our perception as to the currents of Bengali underground poetry in particular, and the production of poetry in India in general.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Great Bengali Poetry underground Bengali poems
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp