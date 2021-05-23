STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

With affordable bionic arm, Hyderabad startup Makers Hive on a mission to enhance human potential

With its affordable bionic arm, Hyderabad startup Makers Hive is on a mission to enhance human potential
 

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

(Left to right) Harsha Reddy Ponguleti, Pranav Vempati and Suren Marumamula

Gayatri can now pick up her child with both her hands. Vivek is successfully pursuing MBA at IIM-
Bengaluru. Ravi runs a fast food centre. What is special about such routine tasks, you may ask. Until some months ago, all three were among the 5.6-million orthopaedically challenged people in India. Today, thanks to the Hyderabad-based startup Makers Hive and its bionic arm, life is better. The prohibitive cost of prosthetic implants prompted co-founders Harsha Reddy Ponguleti, Pranav Vempati and Suren Marumamula to develop affordable prosthetic arms. 

“Makers Hive was founded in 2018. We believe that no person should ever be deprived of an opportunity because of a disability. We can achieve our dream using technology and innovation,” says Vempati. The startup launched its bionic arm—KalArm—in December 2020. “We have received a phenomenal response,” says Vempati, who was recently featured in Forbes 30 Under 30. His startup is now tying up with all major hospital chains and P&O (Prosthetic and Orthotic) centres across the country to benefit as many people as possible. It is also in talks with several NGOs to provide their creations free of cost to those who can’t afford them.

Most of the latest bionic hands available in the market are priced between `30-65 lakh. Makers Hive’s product costs one-tenth of the price because it is developed locally. It is fully functional and customisable to an extent. The mobile app-enabled KalArm is named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Ponguleti throws up some disturbing statistics, “In 2017, 57.7 million people were living with limb amputation worldwide. Globally, a patient’s hand is amputated every minute. With the research we’ve done, there are about 50,000 to 1,00,000 amputees in every state.”

But the company’s journey was far from easy. Its first challenge was to put together a team of purpose-driven like-minded engineers and designers  “To have been able to build such a team is still one of our greatest achievements,” Ponguleti says proudly. But then came the pandemic. “At Makers Hive, we believe that collaboration is the key to innovation. Being an R&D company, it was a little tricky to continue our work in the present scenario.

We had to face a lot of issues with regard to procurement and supply-chain. But we overcame all those hurdles and finished developing the product,” adds Marumamula. Despite such odds, the launch was a success. The huge number of amputees rushing into BIRRD Hospital in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, to register for the arm, was an overwhelming sight. “We had hundreds of pre-order post the launch. This kind of response was the game-changing moment for us,” says Marumamula. The startup next plans to venture into advanced bionics, exo skeletons and other innovative products such as bionic eyes, Parkinson’s gloves, etc. “Futuristically abled” is their motto.

Quick Grasp
● Named after Dr Kalam
● The KalArm is 10-20 times more affordable than any other bionic hands
● It has 18 pre-defined grips that are very carefully curated to help the amputees perform any task effortlessly
● There is also an option to add six custom grips in the KalAssist Mobile app
●  It also has unique features like Wireless Firmware updates and Performance Monitoring on the mobile application

The startup next plans to venture into advanced bionics, exo skeletons and other innovative products such as bionic eyes, Parkinson’s gloves, etc

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makers hive Hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp