Product review: Let’s talk self-care

There is a nip in the air. The wind is dry already. When I noticed my lips getting flaky, I didn’t waste any time in purchasing a scrub—a must-have lip care essential for winter.

Published: 31st October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:14 PM

This time I picked the NicoLips scrub. It provided moderate exfoliation—anything stronger could have led to abrasion—and a smooth texture afterwards. It contains moisturising agents such as Shea butter, kokum butter, almond and coconut oil, among others that work well to lock in the hyderation. Using it twice a week is more than enough. 

Kumkumadi Face Glow Oil turned out to be a good pick too, especially for combination skin. The ingredient profile comprises turmeric with its anti-inflammatory properties, that reduces zits. Sandalwood prevents bacterial formation. 

I also tried the Senorita Woman Eau De Parfum, with citrusy notes of Yuzu, contracted by the sweetness of pomegranate and peony. Unfortunately, it’s not long-lasting. To maximise its potential, spritz on pulse points or layer it up with a scented moisturiser.

NicoLips Lip Lightening Scrub For Dark, Dry, Chapped and Damaged Lips Unisex - 20 gm Price: Rs 399

Senorita Woman EDP - Fresh and Fruity Perfume for Women - 100 ml Price: Rs 499

Kumkumadi Face Glowing Oil For Skin Brightening, Repair and Dryness - 35ml Price: Rs 399

Availability: Bellavitaorganic.com

Ayesha Singh

