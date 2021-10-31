Shape of you: Designer Amit Aggarwal’s amorphous collection, The Catalyst, based on the three basic shapes

Shilpi Madan By

I have learnt to not take people and things for granted, and to maximise the moments we have with the ones we love. These are the things that truly matter.” It is this sentiment that has given birth to designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection, The Catalyst. A stunning repertoire of silhouettes that celebrates a multitude of personalities—fierce and fabulous trailblazers such as pole dancer Aditi Singh, visual artists Ishika Madaan and Ishaan Bharat, textile designer and model Ayushi Tyagi, artist and sculptor Tarini Sethi, football player Jyoti Ann Burrett, painter Mukta Singh and model Anoushka David. Each creation swirls with the remarkable fluidity of chiffon, and the dichotomy of linen and satin.

“Each of our protagonists has changed the narrative of self-love and acceptance by being their most authentic selves. They have taken charge of who they are and unabashedly expressed themselves through their journey. I couldn’t have thought of a better mix of people to present this collection to the world,” says the designer.

Each fabric here has been cut in the shapes of either a circle, square or triangle, says Aggarwal, of the collection that comprises 22 distinct styles ranging from jumpsuits, capes, jackets, skirts and dresses. “These are the three shapes that form the ethos of the universe. It is from these shapes that most elements begin taking roots. Much like The Catalyst, our signature metallic polymer too emanates the visual qualities of the strength of metal but effortlessly moulds and morphs,” Aggarwal says.

For each of the styles here, the starting point has been to cut the fabric in one of the three shapes and use that as the base to build upon. This has given the ensembles versatility and created forms that flow, embrace each curve and move with the silhouette of every motion, explains the designer.

The ebb and flow come alive in an earthy spread, with raw tones of sage, moss, olive, forest green, ink blue, plum, ice grey, pewter and charcoal running through the elegantly crafted, natural lines. “When we started putting together The Catalyst as a collection, the inspiration was to craft something that is universal, fluid and amorphous wherein each silhouette can be made one’s own.

The idea really was to celebrate the individuality of each patron that we hope would wear it via pieces that lend themselves to further highlight their inner light. In a culture where we are told what one must be, we endeavour to shift the lens to look at the mould of one’s inner sanctum, the journey of personal evolution and the making of the soul,” he signs off.