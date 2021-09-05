STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Play it by the ear: With audio-based apps on the rise, mute button to rule future, say digital media experts

That is the reason why audio-based apps such as podcasts, Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, Soundbites by Facebook (work in progress) are catching everyone’s attention.

Published: 05th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

talking on phone, phone

For representational purposes

Not the swipe or the scroll, but it’s the mute button that will rule the future, say digital media experts. Why? Because audio-based apps are on the rise and for multiple reasons. Psychologists believe that for over 10 years now, we have been scrolling up and down, and swiping left and right. “Screen fatigue is real. In the last five years, thanks to Wi-fi streaming, a boom in social media apps and of course HD screens, we have been watching more than ever before.

We are looking at other ways to entertain ourselves and audio apps seem like a good alternative,” says Madhurya Reddy Mantha, a consultant psychologist with Manasa Mind Care Clinic in Hyderabad. In a study conducted online by The Harris Poll, commissioned by consumer cyber safety firm NortonLifeLock, among 1,000-plus Indian adults, eight out of 10 (82 percent) reported spending 4.4 hours a day in front of screens, outside of work or educational time.

That is the reason why audio-based apps such as podcasts, Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, Soundbites by Facebook (work in progress) are catching everyone’s attention. Fidji Simo, Head of Facebook App, announced in the social media app’s blog that listening is more intimate and riveting. He even hinted at what to expect—audio quality enhancements, captions, speech translations, and superhuman hearing with the goal to make audio presence easy, natural, and immersive so you can fully experience social presence.

In fact, Deloitte Insights, the research/think tank wing of the software firm, predicts that the next time you settle down with a good book, you will reach for a set of headphones instead of an eReader. The audiobook is the future, is what they predict. In 2020, Deloitte predicted that the global audiobook market would grow by 25 percent to $3.5 billion. The forecast was that the global podcasting market would increase by 30 percent to reach $1.1 billion in 2020, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the first time.

Dr Niranjan Kulkarni, a retired professor from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, believes that with the advent of technology such as Bluetooth in cars and high quality, high definition Dolby style audio available even on basic smartphones, listening will take up time. “Already we find people listening, while they drive, cook, eat or exercise. Listening helps you multi-task compared to watching. That is the reason why apps are investing in audio apps,” says Kulkarni. Will the streaming networks soon be a mute witness to the rise of audio apps? Keep listening. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audio based apps Clubhouse
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp