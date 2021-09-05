Praying for grace

Vipin Gupta By

In times like now, we question our existence. Wouldn’t the world go on even without us? Indeed, but know that the world would also be different without Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and Nelson Mandela. Or, for that matter, Hitler or Osama bin Laden. Why do a few of us have an ascending-order impact on the world, many a descending-order impact, and most a horizontal-order impact, reproducing the evolutionary force as an inert object and making us question if we even matter?

The answer to the value we may bring as a unit within the universe of billions starts with grace (Pushti), i.e., self-acceptance. Received wisdom holds that the self is the source of ego. It needs to be surrendered to the creator deity (Bhagwan) for saving our soul and attracting an ideal beyond self. Therefore, our self takes on an extroversion face, seeking to discern that ideal by sacrificing itself.

Normally, we live our life either substantiating the ideal (e.g., personifying Jeff Bezos) while transforming our self or rejecting the ideal (e.g., de-personifying Jeff Bezos and what he stands for as one enjoying wealth and making others dependent on his wealth that could have been theirs had the terms of exchange been different) while reforming our self using a theory of mind that positions us as a super-ideal.

However, modern science holds we are just observers with zero impact. One has to have a blind faith in the grace of an illusionary deity to account for the nine-dimensional change in the absolute space, including four-space, three-time, one-entity, and one-para entity dimension. Further, one must believe in spirituality to accept the metaphysical idea that whatever happens is for our good. Logically, we must accept the self as the vehicle to bring oneness with the Lord sending the deities for making change that leads to our being in a position to capitalise on that change for our personal good, as a path to universal good. By the grace of the holy spirit, we convey the message that the Lord is only a leader in service of God. Once we have become Jeff Bezos, we start playing God demonstrating our benevolence and compassion to command absolute devotion from the impassioned devotees of our capitalism and their socialism.

Of course, in India, gurus recognise everyone as a form of God (Ishvar ek, rupa anek). The wise say if our self is not working out, then let’s just discard the self as one would do with a piece of clothing. Let’s make the personalisation of the idealised form of God the goal of our life. Just surrender your polluted self to your idealised God form, consciously praying for HIS grace within one’s self. Scientifically, selves are always conserved. When the ideal gives you his “purified state” (Maha Swapna), he takes on your “polluted state” (Beeja-jagrat).

When an ideal is socialised into the polluted state, it is natural for the anger to become institutionalised into each human who has ever questioned oneself. Further, it is natural for each human to take on an “I am a deity consciousness” (Pavitratma), wishing to be the “Lord of all idealised deity forms” (Indra). By problematising our self as the Wisher, each devotee begins passionately observing all formations—animate and inanimate—waiting for the present God to reveal HIMSELF within a Goddess who has exchanged her polluted self with his purified self. Eventually, the devotee who accepts himself becomes the “object of devotion” (Padartha) for all the subjects (Sura) standing in line for their similar “deification” (Subheccha)—Jaisa raja, vaisi praja.

Once a devotee makes herself the problem, the mind-born “discordant energy” (Asura shakti) sustains and multiplies over time as “ego” (Aham), i.e., the energy going out of the “problematised self” (Asura) in ascending motion. If a subject (Sura) is zero with no impact, then the problematised self, discordant energy, and ego is negative one, and the timeless object of devotion is negative three.

Thus, the scientist, who makes us believe that we are just an observing zero subject and question the value of our self, becomes a cost-escalating solution to all problems. There is an increasing demand for the star scientist to be deified, forcing the star to diffuse his entire knowing for the public good as a compensation for his stardom. By fusing the knowing of the diverse stars, we become a problem-free guru servicing our problem-solving wisdom. I wish a child would ask why we need to pray for grace of a solution-problematising God or a problem-solving Guru, instead of just accepting and enjoying the essence that gifts us the joy of diverse selves over time.

The author is a professor of management at California State University, San Bernardino. These insights are from his 12-book Project VIPIN, Vastly Integrated Processes Inside Nature. (vipingupta.net)