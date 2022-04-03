STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Product review-get a clean deal 

 It’s been a month since I made Tribe Concept’s 3-in-1 Face Brightening Daily Cleanser a part of my routine. It comes in a steel tin with a spoon for ease of use.

It’s been a month since I made Tribe Concept’s 3-in-1 Face Brightening Daily Cleanser a part of my routine. It comes in a steel tin with a spoon for ease of use. The jar is reusable. Take one or two spoons of the powdered cleanser and mix it with water (or rose water if you have oily skin, yoghurt if you have dry skin, and aloe vera if you have sensitive skin) and form into a semi-thick paste and apply. Don’t forget the neck. It can be used as a cleanser, scrub and mask. 

The ingredient profile is impressive. It’s got sundried rose petals that prevent acne, organic sandalwood that removes scars and treats eczema, Manjistha clears the skin by inhibiting the growth of acne-causing bacteria, Kachuralu helps itchy skin, along with others such as fenugreek, wild turmeric root, neem, vetiver and more—all well-known natural ingredients for maintaining the skin’s health.

The tiny particles in the cleanser make it a gentle exfoliant too. It makes the skin softer with regular use. It also works well on lightening blemishes. The only drawback for me was that the cleanser is a powdered product, and like most others, this one too is messy to apply and messier to remove.             

Tribe Concept’s 3-in-1 Face Brightening Daily Cleanser Price: Rs 549

Availability: Thetribeconcepts.com

Rating: 4/5

