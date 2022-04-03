Rub-a-dub-rug!

Express News Service By

After years of making the finest carpets for your living rooms and bedrooms, Obeetee Carpets has now turned its attention to children’s rooms. Designs for the new collection, aptly called Hakuna Matata, are both creative and interactive, allowing for a unique playroom experience.

The multi-faceted range can turn even little moments during playtime into learning experiences. Hence, there’s Fun Brains, a range of interactive rugs that can help children develop problem solving skills and also nurture their creativity and imagination. It includes rugs with vehicles, rail tracks, maps and so on.

Another range within this collection is Storyboard. Stories play a vital role in the growth and development of children. This is a collection that enables kids to associate themselves with their favourite characters, so whether your child resonates with the Big Splash whale, Tweety bird or Mr Monkey Business, there’s something for everyone. Then, there’s the Little Sparkle range that comprises soft and beautiful designs for the explorer of adventure and treasures, captured in the Buttercup and Funfetti rugs.

For the tiniest of the lot, there’s the Little Champions range. With planets, trains, trucks and toys, this range is a collection of imaginary canvases that tap into the dreams and aspirations of little ones and are named to rightly capture that—World Champ rug, Sweet Dreams rug, Building Blocks rug and more.

If you’re looking for something vibrant but with less pattern, Crayons is the answer. This is a solid range with textures and minimal patterns. Lastly, there’s the First Badge range. These can be personalised with the initials of a child’s name, complete with a unique monogram.

Price: Rs 450-Rs 650 per sq ft.