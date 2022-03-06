STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Significance of Water and Food

In survival theory, there is a rule of threes.

In survival theory, there is a rule of threes. It states that one can survive three minutes without air; three hours in extreme cold or heat; three days without water; and three weeks without food. Air has always been available in abundance unless your neck happens to be choked by your mortal enemy. Today, we take the availability of water and food for granted, because, in modern times, systems have been built to bring both of these to our doorstep. Most of us enjoy this privilege, but not all, and in the past no one did.

In ancient times, it was difficult to carry water across long distances from its source. Water was easily available in the vicinity of rivers, lakes and wells but wasn’t that easy to get once you moved away. Similarly, while food was stored in households, there were hardly any places where you could get it outside. For example, there were no restaurants where a traveller could have food. So, our ancient texts lay a lot of emphasis on sharing water and food with the needy.

In the Anushasana Parva, the Mahabharata says:

Annensadrashamdanamnabhutamnabhavishyati|
Tasmadannamvisheshendatumichhantimanavah||

There was not in the past, nor will there be in the future, a sharing comparable to the sharing of food. Therefore, it is the gift of food that people want to give the most.

In the Ashvamedhika Parva, it says:

Pranashyatyambupanenbubhuksha cha Yudhishthira|
Trishitasyanachannenpipasabhipranashyati||

O Yudhishthira, hunger can be satisfied by drinking water, but thirst cannot be satisfied by eating food. 

Tasmatsarveshudaneshutoyadanamvishishyate|
Paaniyasyapradanentripatirbhavati Pandava||

Of all things that can be given, the giving of water is a thing apart. When water is offered, there is complete satisfaction.

Today, water and food may be more accessible to people but there are still millions of people on this planet without access to clean water or food. In the world, a child dies every three seconds from starvation. 1.9 billion people are at risk due to water shortages. Many of them are in our country too. If possible, we must try to help them, not as charity but from an awareness that as human beings we are all connected to each other.

Today food and water issues have become integrally linked with climate issues. Increasing greenhouse gases are raising global temperatures which will decrease crop yields causing more food shortages. It is also causing glaciers and ice caps to melt, thus reducing the freshwater supply of the world. By adopting an eco-friendlier lifestyle, we can help provide water and food to more people across the globe.

