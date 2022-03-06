The Cat is Out: Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in 'The Batman' 

Katie Ellis By

How was it to be Catwoman and how would you compare your costume to others we have seen on screen?

I loved it. There are references to the year of the comic that we’re dealing with and it’s cool. I think all Catwoman costumes are iconic but, because of the tone of the film, this very much feels like its own thing. I didn’t really have to think about how to make something as simple as a catsuit original because Jacqueline Durran, our amazing costume designer, is such a genius. But it was cool to be a part of the process because sometimes in films this big it can be very much, ‘Put this on. Stand over there.’

How did you approach to playing such an iconic character?

By not thinking of her as Catwoman. I really didn’t want to be distracted by all the ideas and comments about the character or by the different versions of her we have seen on screen. I was so lucky because (director) Matt Reeves did such an incredible job of creating the character on the page so it was really important that I stuck to the script.

What can you tell us about your Catwoman and her relationship with Batman?

We meet Selina working at a club which is run by Penguin and the mobsters of Gotham. Someone has gone missing and Batman is trying to put all these pieces together. He has a hunch that Selina might have some information because of a friend of hers that she is looking for who is involved in the case. So from the very start Catwoman and Batman have something that they need from each other which creates this very interesting game of cat and mouse.

Do we see sexual tension between Catwoman and Batman seen in the comics and on screen before?

They are definitely interested in each other but they also don’t trust each other. They kind of use each other which creates an interesting and emotional journey for both.

What is it about Catwoman that Batman finds so intriguing?

I think it’s the fact she is one big mystery to Batman. That is what intrigues him. I think both Batman and Catwoman have a hard time finding anyone that understands them because they are so mysterious and so different. They come from completely different backgrounds but there is that connection between them. Neither of them has ever experienced anything like it before. It’s romantic.

What makes Catwoman so dangerous in terms of her abilities?

Well, she can definitely take care of herself. She is incredibly tough and she will do anything to fight for those who don’t have someone else to fight for them.

What do you like the most about her?

I love the fact that, in this film, you really can’t get a handle on her. She is constantly revealing different layers of herself which makes you realise why no one can handle her and why she is so dangerous.

What was it like seeing Robert Pattinson in the full Batman costume for the first time?

Amazing. Seeing Robert as Batman was a real moment for me. He’s wonderful.

What can you tell us about the rest of the cast?

The cast is amazing. In this film, everyone was so invested and we had a really good energy on the set.

How much did you enjoy working with Matt Reeves as your director on this?

It was amazing to work with Matt. His script and his vision is incredible. He was the right man for this job and what he has created is phenomenal.

You had to stop filming because of the pandemic. How did you cope with that?

It was sad but I tried to have a glass-half-full way of thinking. In all of these movies dealing with superheroes, it’s about the end of the world and things being a mess. Now we actually have some kind of understanding of what these people are really fighting for.

What is your outlook on life and career now?

My mom says how rejection is protection. I don’t think I got it before but I do now. There have been a lot of things that I didn’t get that I was sad about at the time but then have worked out in my favour. Whatever you believe in, I think we are all in good hands.

You have a lot of tattoos. Which is your favourite?

My favourite is my anchor. I also have my brother and sister’s names, my parents’ initials, feathers and arrows and the word Mama, from a letter my mother wrote to me.

Asia Features

