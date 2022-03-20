A Circus of India’s Colours

Bindu Gopal Rao By

One of the earliest flag bearers of décor with a modern Indian sensibility, Krsnaa Mehta often says that inspiration for it comes from the diverse flora, fauna and history of India. His Alibaug home, aptly named Vrindavan Awas, is exactly that. A space where India Circus’ wallpapers, art, artefacts and furnishings come together in a lively showcase of his vivid India Moderne brand.

Designed with plenty of room to lounge around in, it’s built on multiple levels with as many as four gazebos on the rooftop overlooking the most spectacular views. The inside, beautifully bathed in natural light, merges with the outside as the lush foliage flows seamlessly into the plush furnishings inside.

Sofas with patterned cushions from his various collections and beds draped with his newly launched hand-block printed quilts come together in harmony with the brand’s wide range of home accents, perfectly positioned all over the house.

“I think the colour palette that is my favourite is ‘burnt’. If you burn any colour, it just becomes so much more exciting,” he says, explaining further, “For instance, a pink will become salmon and a salmon can become a burnt salmon which then goes into a rose. "

"It’s a fun game. Sky blue can become a stormy grey-blue and so on. These colours are created with depth and the base tone, of course, remains the original colour. Also, one must play with the palette in a way that you can incorporate contemporary as well as traditional things.” Clearly, a feast for the eyes, a treat for the senses.