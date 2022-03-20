When Odds Get Even

Noor Anand Chawla By

The marriage of two widely divergent design aesthetics can often lead to interesting results. When designer Rajesh Pratap Singh—known for his minimalist clothing—took over as the Creative Director of the vibrant and kitschy label, Satya Paul, the industry was curious about this unusual match. But putting all doubts to rest, their alliance has borne fruit with the launch of the brand’s new concept store, showcasing a selection of fashion and home goods.

Singh’s clean and classy style is evident in the choice of the store’s location in Delhi’s exclusive Khan Market, and in the artistic display of clothes, accessories and home goods across its two floors.

It also shines through in the choice of colours, which are pastel and muted, and the intricate embroideries that the pieces are peppered with. Yet, Paul’s signature poppy prints and playful vibe also make their presence felt.

“The idea was to keep the essence of the brand intact while ensuring that our pieces were contemporary. They had to be full of humour, colour, and all the key elements of Satya Paul both in the fashion and home line. My job is to make sure the collections are relevant to the current times, so I offer a modern outlook,” shares Singh.

The fashion line stays true to Satya Paul’s focussed repertoire of saris, tunics, dresses and scarves for women, and jackets, shirts, ties and cufflinks for men. Their new sub-brand, Satya Paul Home, includes table accessories like runners, napkins, table mats, napkin holders, and a wallpaper collection in a range of patterns. Singh declares, “Our prints are like artworks. Our products display a sense of humour without seeming vulgar in any sense. I don’t think any other brand has this aesthetic.”

The Mogra collection of cushions and tableware, inspired by the Indian flower of the same name, is popular with patrons who have a classic sensibility. Those looking to add a pop of colour to their space, prefer the embroidered and printed pieces from the Psychedelic collection. Despite their varying styles, the pieces stay true to the designer’s claim of being made for people who enjoy staying in.