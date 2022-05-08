Save the skin

Among the many things that take a hit due to soaring temperatures and polluted air is our skin’s elasticity. When the skin begins to lose elastin—a protein that helps the skin stretch—it becomes saggy or leathery. With ageing, the skin’s elasticity is bound to reduce but there are things you can do to slow down the process, according to Delhi-based dermatologist and aesthetician Dr Anjita Nagpal.

Collagen

This protein is found in the skin’s connective tissues and is important in maintaining elasticity. Oral supplementation is shown to have positive effects.

Hyaluronic acid Think of this as a lubricant for your skin. It can be applied topically (check the amount with your doctor) to the face to increase its moisture content. Over time, you should see a reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.

Witch hazel extract Reduces inflammation and redness. It protects the skin from eczema, psoriasis, and other skin conditions affecting skin health.

Avoid the sun UV rays have a big effect on the skin’s elasticity and can accelerate skin ageing.

Reduce smoking When one smokes, blood vessels become narrow, decreasing the blood flow to reach the skin. This impacts the health of the skin.



