Under the tuscan sun

Designer Seema Gujral launches a light and breezy spring summer collection inspired by scenic Tuscany
 

Think bright blue skies. Think sun-kissed streets. Think picturesque Italian locales, or its central region Tuscany, to be specific. That’s what designer Seema Gujral’s new collection, ‘Tuscan Summer’, is all about. Elaborately detailed yet easy-to-drape lightweight lehengas for a destination wedding under the Tuscan sun or by the beach. 

Hence, the full-on summery palette—a mix of light and bright with pastels such as powder blue, peach, pinks, neutrals and champagne added to the mix. All in silhouettes flattering for brides and focused on fuss-free, contemporary blouses.

On a quest to revolutionising Indian couture, Gujral’s designs revolve around ingenious ensembles that reflect the beauty of the country’s traditional crafts, yet at the same time give an edgy, modern perspective. Every outfit showcases intricately embroidered embellishments in pearls, stones, sequins, mirror work, gota patti and thread work, all used in a completely contemporary way.

This summer is exceptionally special for the label as this also marks the launch of its exclusive line for men. This collection features soothing pastels of sage green, sky blue and baby pink, in rich silks with delicate pearl embroidery and elegant floral motifs. A showcase of spectacular coordinates with kurtas and brocade pants, dhotis, Indo-Western open jackets and unique additions of Afghani salwars and patialas, each piece is a celebration of men’s couture and the sheer joy of special occasions.

“We are ecstatic to introduce menswear to our repertoire, the USP of which is stylised, intricate embroidery and attention to detail,” says Gujral, adding, “As the name suggests, this collection has been inspired from the Tuscan countryside, especially its springtime hues, with a mix of bright and light shades.”

While the collection is available at the designer’s Noida studio, it can also be purchased at SeemaGujral.com, with shipping across the globe. And at Aza, Ensemble, Ogaan, Pernia’s Pop Up Shop and Origins Hyderabad.

