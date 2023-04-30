Home Magazine

Inside the mafia economy    

In 2020-21, e-tenders for contracts worth over Rs 17 lakh crore were issued in the country, of which Rs 3.83 lakh crore—22 per cent—pertained to UP alone.

Published: 30th April 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)

Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Image used for representational purpose(Photo | PTI)

Despite the introduction of the e-tendering regime, baahubalis continue to focus on getting government contracts, particularly railway and PWD tenders.

In 2020-21, e-tenders for contracts worth over Rs 17 lakh crore were issued in the country, of which Rs 3.83 lakh crore—22 per cent—pertained to UP alone.

“Not just government contracts (particularly railway scrap), the baahubalis have also been raking in the moolah through sand and stone mining, liquor trade and coal smuggling. Several high-profile kidnappings of coal businessmen on failure to pay extortion money took place in the 1990s,” says Varanasi-based journalist Pawan Singh, who has been covering the gang wars for over two decades.

In new India, baahubalis have found newer sources of making money: installation of cellular phone towers, maintenance for big players in the telecom industry and real estate. The gangs that once extorted protection money from builders have now become investors. A retired police officer, who was once part of the UP STF, says business and politics have prompted many gangs to strike common cause.

“A mafia from Kanpur was the key link between the two gangs led by Muslim men, including Atiq’s gang in Prayagraj and Mukhtar’s in the Ghazipur-Varanasi-Mau region. The two struck common cause in railway scrap contracts, coal and real estate. Their political clout, particularly during the era of coalition politics and majority governments between 2007 and 2017 in the state, cemented their ties,” says a retired UP police officer, who was once part of the UP STF.

The bonding has been not only existent between Mukhtar, Atiq and gangs operated by ex-MLA from Gyanpur (Bhadohi) Vijay Mishra, but also rival gangs, like Brijesh Singh, Vinit Singh, Subhash Thakur-Bhai Thakur and Dhananjay Singh, he adds. A serving UP cadre IPS officer, who has also been with the STF and ATS, says baahubalis from both East and West UP have their network in Bihar and Jharkhand, and in Gujarat, Maharashtra Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand. 

MK Dhar, the former Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau, in his book Open Secrets: India’s Intelligence Unveiled, without naming, indicates how elements like Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari and Shahabuddin were ISI pawns who were provided with funds and arms to create a crescent-like belt stretching from Indo-Nepal border in UP, passing through Deoria, Prayagraj, Eastern UP and touching the Indo-Nepal border in North Bihar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
baahubalis Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp