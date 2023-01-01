 A class act: Upskilling and soft skill training beyond routine diplomas and degrees

Medha Dutta Yadav By

An architectural class on corbel arches using AR or a virtual tour of the Colosseum while studying Roman history; ed-tech is no longer a fad but a reality. From primary to higher education, technology is set to define learning models this year and in the time to come.

According to market reports, India’s ed-tech space has seen a 32-fold increase in investments in the last decade itself and the industry is expected to grow from USD 750 million in 2020 to $4 billion in 2025. Borderless campus too is on the rise, for it allows students to further their knowledge in any domain not hindered by gatekeeping.

A bite of knowledge

With increasingly short attention spans, nano-learning activities are emerging as essentials for new-age classrooms. Creating audio or visual content in two-10 minutes morsels is helping students retain more, by keeping them engaged with small, focused chunks. “In a world where there is an overload of stimuli, this approach is a powerful way to engage children. Bite-sized activities are also a boon for busy parents,” says Vijeet Pandey, CEO and director, ClassMonitor, an early childhood home-learning platform.

Up the ante

As young people look beyond routine diplomas and degrees, upskilling and soft skill training are education’s new frontiers. With the advent of AI and ML too, conventional education is slowly becoming redundant.

“Developing new skills, or practices, are crucial. Students today need to build a T-shaped profile in which one is an expert in one field and has a broad knowledge of others. This allows one to collaborate with colleagues from other disciplines and examine complex new-age problems from multiple perspectives,” says IIM-Ahmedabad professor Mukesh Sud.

With companies’ demand for skilled employees, who can be jack-of-all and master-of-some, upskilling platforms have shown a growth in user numbers. Anyone with a little time on their hands is enrolling for an upskilling course in order to accommodate a side hustle and get ahead in the career race. Soft skills too—especially in leadership, decision-making and employee welfare—are much sought-after.

Let the games begin

The days of dozy classrooms and rote learning are numbered. Today students want to learn to be engaging, interactive and fun. Enter gamification. From maths formulas to coding assignments and scientific theories, today’s game-based learning has ensured boredom stays out of the room. By inculcating an atmosphere of active engagement, healthy competition and quick rewards, it’s no wonder that the model works so well.

The numbers speak for themselves. The global gamification market size is expected to reach USD 58.8 billion by 2028, rising at 26.8 per cent CAGR. Over the past few years, the Indian education sector too hasn’t missed the writing on the wall. Prodigy education, a game-based e-learning platform from Canada, which entered the Indian market in 2018, has already partnered with over 500 schools and made learning fun for thousands of young Indians.

Top Trending Online Courses

Data Science

It focuses on big data analytics, data visualisation, statistics and predictive analytics, and is designed for those pursuing technical jobs

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

AI and ML are the new mantras for 2023, especially for those with a background in mathematical or statistical fields

Business Intelligence

Through this, one can enhance their numerical ability to work and solve real-world business problems

Cloud Computing

One of the top IT fields, the demand for cloud services is only going to rise

