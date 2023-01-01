Moving online: The fourth dimension of Art

Trisha Mukherjee By

Like all industries, the art world too was compelled to explore the online medium in the wake of lockdowns. As 2022 segues into 2023, here’s what is expected to stick and what is not.

At Home With the World

Self-explanatory, clients can see works of art in online viewing rooms by logging into a gallery’s website. An OVR is usually a simple website loaded with art pieces; zoom in and get a closer look. High-end OVRs are more interactive and engaging, and that’s why now galleries are investing in them to expand their reach and buyer base.

“The OVR continues in the post-Covid world because of its advantages such as gaining a bigger audience besides just visitors to the gallery. We also do 3D-mapping of most shows to give people an opportunity to visit our exhibitions online,” says Roshini Vadehra of Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery. OVRs, however, are complementary and not a substitute for physical shows. “They augment the possibility of the audience to access exhibitions. When simultaneous shows are held, viewers can’t be everywhere, but the internet is everywhere. It’s a new skill in the presentation of exhibitions,” says Priyanka Raja of Experimenter gallery.

Sold and Bot

The opening up of the art world digitally has impacted buyer behaviour, with a large number of purchases—auctions and otherwise—happening online. According to data by art market intelligence firm Indian Art Investor, 2022 (till December 10) recorded sales worth Rs 637.9 crore via online auctions, accounting for 81 percent of the works sold and 63 percent of the turnover generated by the art market last year. Of the 10 most expensive works, seven were bought through online auctions. “There are definitely more buyers who are engaging with art online through digital shows and social media. This trend will only increase, as younger generations get comfortable with the format. More familiarity with an artist’s work boosts a buyer’s purchasing confidence, and they can use apps to experiment with the placing of a piece in different spaces,” says Vadehra.

Token Not Taken

NFTs started 2022 with a high, but a year later, the number of takers is shrinking; ignore the Trump NFTs bought by MAGA fans. Most stakeholders in the Indian art world are wary of jumping on the bandwagon. Indrajit Chatterjee of Prinseps auction house, which held the country’s first NFT auction with a collection of works by Gobardhan Ash, says the blockchain validates the authenticity of a work.

“Unfortunately NFTs are associated with crypto, and since the market is down, the buzz has fizzled out,” he says, adding that their upcoming auction will feature derivative artworks, digitally created from Ash’s portraits. As far as digital validation of ownership goes, Raja says Experimenter has been conducting online transactions for artworks in the form of “smart contracts” for over a decade. “In a way it is an early version of an NFT,” she says, adding, “We’ve spent a fair amount of time understanding NFTs and have realised that it has to run its full course. At the moment, only digital contracts are relevant.”

The Power Combo

The evolution of digital art can be traced back to the 1980s, but only recently has the compatibility

between technology and art found mainstream acceptance. The 2023 India Art Fair will feature an arresting selection of tech-meets-art projects and installations. Multi-disciplinary artist Varun Desai, for instance, will create an immersive projection room giving a glimpse of the future, one that fuses artificial intelligence and human consciousness. To widen audience engagement with digital art, hands-on sessions focusing on digital art skills to unlock new styles and techniques will also be offered.



Like all industries, the art world too was compelled to explore the online medium in the wake of lockdowns. As 2022 segues into 2023, here’s what is expected to stick and what is not. At Home With the World Self-explanatory, clients can see works of art in online viewing rooms by logging into a gallery’s website. An OVR is usually a simple website loaded with art pieces; zoom in and get a closer look. High-end OVRs are more interactive and engaging, and that’s why now galleries are investing in them to expand their reach and buyer base. “The OVR continues in the post-Covid world because of its advantages such as gaining a bigger audience besides just visitors to the gallery. We also do 3D-mapping of most shows to give people an opportunity to visit our exhibitions online,” says Roshini Vadehra of Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery. OVRs, however, are complementary and not a substitute for physical shows. “They augment the possibility of the audience to access exhibitions. When simultaneous shows are held, viewers can’t be everywhere, but the internet is everywhere. It’s a new skill in the presentation of exhibitions,” says Priyanka Raja of Experimenter gallery. Sold and Bot The opening up of the art world digitally has impacted buyer behaviour, with a large number of purchases—auctions and otherwise—happening online. According to data by art market intelligence firm Indian Art Investor, 2022 (till December 10) recorded sales worth Rs 637.9 crore via online auctions, accounting for 81 percent of the works sold and 63 percent of the turnover generated by the art market last year. Of the 10 most expensive works, seven were bought through online auctions. “There are definitely more buyers who are engaging with art online through digital shows and social media. This trend will only increase, as younger generations get comfortable with the format. More familiarity with an artist’s work boosts a buyer’s purchasing confidence, and they can use apps to experiment with the placing of a piece in different spaces,” says Vadehra. Token Not Taken NFTs started 2022 with a high, but a year later, the number of takers is shrinking; ignore the Trump NFTs bought by MAGA fans. Most stakeholders in the Indian art world are wary of jumping on the bandwagon. Indrajit Chatterjee of Prinseps auction house, which held the country’s first NFT auction with a collection of works by Gobardhan Ash, says the blockchain validates the authenticity of a work. “Unfortunately NFTs are associated with crypto, and since the market is down, the buzz has fizzled out,” he says, adding that their upcoming auction will feature derivative artworks, digitally created from Ash’s portraits. As far as digital validation of ownership goes, Raja says Experimenter has been conducting online transactions for artworks in the form of “smart contracts” for over a decade. “In a way it is an early version of an NFT,” she says, adding, “We’ve spent a fair amount of time understanding NFTs and have realised that it has to run its full course. At the moment, only digital contracts are relevant.” The Power Combo The evolution of digital art can be traced back to the 1980s, but only recently has the compatibility between technology and art found mainstream acceptance. The 2023 India Art Fair will feature an arresting selection of tech-meets-art projects and installations. Multi-disciplinary artist Varun Desai, for instance, will create an immersive projection room giving a glimpse of the future, one that fuses artificial intelligence and human consciousness. To widen audience engagement with digital art, hands-on sessions focusing on digital art skills to unlock new styles and techniques will also be offered.