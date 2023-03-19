Home Magazine

Material matters: Manisha Parekh’s works at Delhi’s Nature Morte gallery

Manisha Parekh’s latest solo show is a visual representation of the language she has developed with multiple mediums

Published: 19th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Manisha Parekh in front of ‘Alchemy’

If you stare at Manisha Parekh’s watercolour works, on display at Delhi’s Nature Morte gallery, long enough, you can follow the path of her strokes. In a sort of optical illusion, her lines and curves rise above the surface of paper, leaving behind what seems like a shapeless dried-up puddle of pigments—blues, yellows, reds and more–– giving the viewer an inroad into the artist’s mind that tells her when 
to control her medium and when to let go.  

“It’s wonderful the way water has its own fluidity, something that allows  for accidents to create marbling effects. But I am in control, more or less, because the work only comes together when you’re starting to hold it down and tie loose ends,” she says, adding, “It’s like a musical composition.”

The show features works made in the last two years. Ironically, being confined to her studio somehow gave Manisha room to expand on the canvas. The scale of her works became bigger and began featuring bursts of colour, something the 59-year-old artist has rarely done in her over three-decade-long career.

Hence, the title––Chromatic Flight. “During that time, it was possible to put your energy into work, and I think the presence of colour is a happy, optimistic one, and perhaps that was required,” she says.
But the artist has always had a tendency to surprise herself and her viewers. One of her first acts was 
to choose abstract art as a medium of expression, instead of following in the footsteps of her illustrious parents Manu and Madhvi Parekh, who are both largely figurative artists.

watercolour works on display

She recalls the foundation being laid at MS University in Baroda, where renowned modernist Nasreen Mohamedi taught pictorial representation at the time. “During the Object Drawing class, she would say the first decision we had to make was to choose whether we’re going to hold the sheet vertically or horizontally for our compositions,” Manisha says, adding, “I’m not sure whether I understood what it meant at the age of 16, but I followed it and probably understood, years later, what she said, when I was trying to find my language as an artist.”

It was at the Royal College of Art in London, where Manisha was pursuing her masters in Painting, that she truly came into her own as an abstract artist. Her work started getting emptier, more object-oriented 
and minimal.

“My practice became a lot about material, the medium. It became an inquiry about what a material can offer because each has different properties, different abilities, and it became an interesting journey to make friends with each of them,” she says.  The artist’s versatility with material is evident in Chromatic Flight that has, besides two collections of watercolour works, a series of charcoal paintings and two installations––‘Alchemy’, in iron and copper, and ‘Follow Me’ in mild steel.

What drives her choice for a material? “Chance encounters,” she says. It can occur on seeing how another artist plays with it, at other times it might be driven by sheer curiosity. Sometimes, 
a material that did not work in the past suddenly makes sense when revisited years later. The intent to explore in one’s practice is key to finding their unique language with a material, a belief that led her to co-found the Khoj International Artists Workshop, which encourages artists to experiment with alternative ideas.

Alchemy is an outcome of one such encounter. Manisha recalls that she wouldn’t have considered working with metal had it not been for designer and curator Rajeev Sethi who, a few years ago, commissioned a large-scale metal installation by her. Initially reluctant, the artist finally decided 
to take the plunge to discover that it was a medium that spoke a language she understood.

Alchemy comprises 21 pieces in abstract shapes featuring piercings and indentations. “What got me excited was the colour of copper and iron, and the kind of oxidation or rusting changes they undergo. The idea started with the reference that all our traditional kitchen ware is either copper or iron, and they develop similar hammerings overtime with use. And as the work was getting made, it was quite beautiful to see the way the colour of the metal changed with human touch,” Manisha says, 
as she basks in the copper glory of her exhibition, waiting for the next encounter. 

When & Where
Chromatic Flight, 
Nature Morte Gallery, 
Dhan Mill Compound, Delhi
Till April 2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nature Morte Gallery Manisha Parekh
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp