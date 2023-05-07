Summer on my mind: Where to visit this vacation season?

Shikha Tripathi By

Malkangiri, Odisha

Live and learn the sustainable lifestyle of the oldest tribal communities

While James Cameron spent a bomb creating the fantasy land of the Na’vis, you can visit the world of forest natives in real life: meet the Bonda and Gadaba tribes that are among the oldest tribal communities in India, who are still 100 percent dependent on the forest. Both tribes reside in remote villages on the hills in western Odisha’s Malkangiri district, about a five-hour drive from the Vizag airport. While civilians are not allowed to enter Bonda villages on the upper hills, one can interact with the members—instantly recognisable in their traditional handwoven loom cloth called renga, and striking facial tattoos; women also wear massive beads around their necks—in the local market place. The Bondas are said to be the members of a group of Austro-Asiatic tribes, who were part of the first wave of migration out of Africa about 60,000 years ago. Gadabas don’t have such restrictions, and visiting their homes can offer a unique opportunity to understand their lifestyle, much of which depends on foraging for produce—bamboo shoots and jackfruit. Apart from the cultural experience, the landscape—hills, forests, streams—also offers plenty of opportunities for hiking.

Don’t miss: The weekly Thursday tribal markets, called haat or haato, from where the tribals buy salt and spices, and sell their local liquor fermented from rice and millets, and even pineapples and papaya.

Pro tip: While the tribals are generally friendly, it is advisable not to flash cameras in the first instance. Strike a conversation, and they may not just let you take pictures, but also offer you some of their beaded jewellery.

—Kavya Saxena is a rural entrepreneur who works with tribes and organisations to promote indigenous art;@crazyfeetkavya; 20.2k

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Sample traditional wazwan with a vegetarian twist

For the quintessential foodie, no trip to Kashmir is complete without sampling wazwan. Traditionally a meat-heavy multi-course meal (rice served with at least five sides) that is prepared for festive occasions, it was tough for us to find its vegetarian equivalent. That’s when The Khyber, a luxury resort situated amid a dense coniferous forest in Gulmarg, came to our rescue. The chefs whipped up a fabulous Wazwan Trami, comprising Kashmiri rajma, dum aloo, haak and more, all of which we devoured out of beautiful artisan copper plates, in the true spirit of the community meal that has fostered love and brotherhood for generations. The gorgeous alpine setting escalated this experience, available only for in-house guests.

Don’t miss: Take the gondola ride at Gulmarg phase 2 station to Mount Apharwat, and from there trek for a day to Alpather Lake, also called the frozen lake (it remains so till mid-June).

Pro tip: Invest in a pair of sturdy waterproof snow boots that you will need for multiple activities in the area; the rented ones are not always of the best quality.

—Aaditi Nagar and Nikitaa Verma are friends who share their passion for travel and lifestyle.

:@aaditi_nicki; 190k

Let the Dogs Out

With a smattering of places that cater to animal lovers and their muses, the mountain states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand emerge as clear winners, not only for being ideal summer getaways that come as a relief to our furry friends. A Dog’s Story in Mussoorie goes out of its way to make its four-legged guests feel special, complete with a welcome garland, their own menu, and even special treats for their birthdays. Tucked away from the city in the Garhwal mountains, it has three cottages across

three acres of open space with a stream running through it.

Vayu, a retreat in the village of Nathuakhan near Ramgarh in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, offers cosy rooms, a tastefully done lounge complete with a fireplace, and an outdoor deck where you can spend the afternoon lazing in the sun with your pet. In Satoli, Woodhouse Farm has a uniquely designed main house plus three cottages, all overlooking the surreal Kumaon Himalayas, and plenty of outdoor space for pets to run around.

On the Gagar ridge in the region, the White Peaks is a boutique cottage owned by a pet-loving couple Abhijit and Aparupa Ganguly, who designed this elfin cottage with sweeping Himalayan views for pet parents. Across the border in Himachal Pradesh, Larisa resort near Manali has cottages complete with jacuzzis in the midst of an apple orchard that gives pets enough room to play all day. Meenabagh is a luxury homestay on a permaculture farm near Shimla in Ratnari village which has an army of its own farm animals, and also welcomes other four-legged friends to enjoy the ambience of the mountain farm.

Bali, Indonesia

Swing your way over the most beautiful river

While the Indonesian province is known for its beaches, it is also blessed with rivers, paddy terraces, mountains and jungles. A unique way of enjoying its scenic landscapes is being on a rope swing, available at multiple locations—Wanagiru hills, Tegalalang rice terrace and Aloha ubud among others—across the city. The latest addition offering this must-have experience is the new bamboo-hut swing at the Bambu Indah restaurant, from which you can enjoy stunning views overlooking the Warung River, and the forests that flank it. The quiet, except for the gentle flow of the river, combined with the cool breeze, particularly on a hot summer day, only add to the romance of the place.

Don’t miss: Local liquor, such as rice wines (brem bali and arak) and palm wine (tuak). Be careful with arak though, as it has high alcohol content.

Pro tip: Because Bali has two active volcanoes—Mounts Batur and Agung—it is recommended you keep an eye on travel advisories to avoid any last-minute changes in flight schedules. Also, certain well-known bars and pubs here have

a dress code, so pack accordingly.

—Abhilasha Krishna and Dhanush Rai are travel enthusiasts who now continue their adventures with their baby in tow @backpackwithbae; 58k

Quba, Azerbaijan

Beat the crowds in Caucasian mountains

Quba is an offbeat gem situated in northeastern Azerbaijan that checks all the boxes for the perfect getaway, sans the crowds. Even though it’s relatively unexplored, go beyond the handful of attractions that a simple Google search throws up—Afurdzhi Falls and the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex. If you are somebody who wants to soak in nature, pitch a tent along the banks of the Kudyal river. Across it lies the Red Town, named so because of the red-tiled roofs of the houses—the largest Mountain Jewish settlement in the erstwhile USSR. Adventure junkies can choose from a range of hiking trails. Beginners can opt for the nine-km-long Khinalig-Galakhudat trail. The three-hour scenic hike begins at the Khilanig village which is located in a gorge, and has waterfalls, springs and caves on the way. Staying at an Air BnB with a family of locals is the ideal way to experience the quaint town, one dish at a time. Begin with qutab, a type of stuffed bread—ground meat, cheese, and/or vegetables—traditional to the region. If you’re lucky, your host might just let you try your hand at making qutab or dovga—a cold soup made with yoghurt, cucumber and herbs—like we did.

Don’t miss: A two-hour drive from Quba, the Maiden Tower in the walled city of Baku is

a Unesco Heritage Site. It is the oldest monument within the 12th century-walls of the inner city of Icherisheher. A narrow staircase takes you to the top of the 28m-high tower, where you are rewarded with breathtaking views of the old city and the Caspian Sea.Pro tip: Some restaurants frequently overcharge tourists by bringing in ‘specials’, which you can easily avoid by simply ordering à la carte

—Nishita and her husband Siddharth are dentists and travel content creators based in Delhi;

That_NomadCouple; 177K

Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

Live in the first-ever homestay built on a traditional flour mill

H20 House is located in Chaminoo village in the Chamba region of Himachal Pradesh, at the confluence of rivulets Saal and HulNadi amid the Pir Panjal ranges. The 150-year old ancestral homestay is built on

a gharaat, a traditional flour mill, which once ground wheat for villagers using the river water to turn the mill. Now, the babble of the stream running beneath the structure soothes its inhabitants throughout the day. The homestay, run by Renu and Manuj Sharma, is a perfect example of a community-driven travel destination, employing and financially benefiting the indigenous tribal communities like Gaddis and Gujjars, who have been integral to the Chambyali cultural heritage for generations. A large part of the H2O house’s charm comes from the locality’s rustic experiences. For instance, cooking and eating a meal with a family of locals in their traditional kitchen is an opportunity to get a peek into their unique culinary culture. Ask for Chambyali madra, a vegetarian dish from the Chamba region made with soaked rajma, yoghurt, ghee, and a blend of aromatic spices, slow-cooked for several hours, especially during festivals and special occasions.

Don’t miss: Camp on a nearby mountain top or take a jeep safari to the world’s most dangerous road, Sach Pass

Pro tip: The villagers excel in the pine needle work. Remember to bring back locally woven baskets, trays, earrings and mats as souvenirs.

—NotOnMap is a socially-driven initiative that acts as a bridge between travellers and village communities @notonmap; 52.5k

León, Nicaragua

Surf on the slopes of a volcano

You may have heard of skateboarding or kiteboarding, but Nicaragua is one of the only places in the world where ‘volcano boarding’ is a thing. Climbing up the barren, windy and rocky Cerro Negro, an active volcano in León, is an adventure in itself. The slow, uphill climb takes about an hour-and-a-half, but descending from its peak down its steepest slope on a board is something else, and all done in barely 15-odd minutes. Initially, it can be a scary feeling, especially when the wind is strong enough to almost blow you and your board right into the burning crater below. But eventually, that fear gets transformed into a thrill for adrenaline seekers as it did for me and became my fondest memory of the country. It may not be for everyone, but for anyone who loves adventure and a good story, this is probably one of the most unique things to experience.

Don’t miss: Be bold enough to peek every now and then to catch a glimpse of the burning crater

Pro tip: Go on a volcano-boarding trip with Quetzal trekkers, who channel profits back into the local community. English is rarely spoken, so pick up some basic Spanish when you plan your trip.

—Shivya Nath is an impact entrepreneur and an advocate of tourism as a force for good. @shivya, 111k

Curdi, Goa

Explore India’s Atlantis, an underwater village that emerges once a year

An entire village emerging from the water on certain magical days seems straight out of a fantasy film or novel, but one such place exists, barely 31 km away from the bustling Margao. Once a year, in the dry heat of May, the waters recede to reveal skeletal frames of homes, temples, school, post office, police station, general store and even tree stumps that once populated the land of Curdi in South Goa’s Sanguem district. The ghost town now sits in a time capsule of slow deterioration, making for a hauntingly beautiful summer exploration. Once a thriving village of over 300 families, the centuries-old ancestral land was sacrificed 35 years ago as part of the Salaulim dam project, and went underwater to ensure drinking and irrigation water supply to the rest of south Goa.

Don’t miss: The annual festival of Someshwar Mahotsav, usually held here in the last week of May. The Someshwar temple is the only structure that remained intact even after the village submerged. Today former Curdi natives hold a procession to the site to celebrate their homeland.

Pro tip: The best way to get to the village is in a high-clearance vehicle as the last stretch is rocky. Go local; ask the friendly villagers at Colamb for directions as there are no road signs or map pins in the area.

—Revati and Charles Victor are a minimalist couple from Mumbai who retired early to Goa; @differentdoors; 27.8k

Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Go a rhododendron drive through Buranskhanda

While rhododendron is the state flower of Uttarakhand, few know of the Buranskhanda village named after the scarlet flower. Literally meaning the land of Buransh—the local name of rhododendron—the village is located at an altitude of 8,600 ft, just a few kilometres shy of Dhanaulti. The climb up the winding road overlooks the Doon valley and dissolves into endless rows of deodar, which slowly gets populated with red dots, as clusters of rhododendron take over, with occasional bursts of red carpeting the roadside.

Once there, you will be welcomed by stellar views of the Garhwal Himalayas—the Bandarpoonch massif and Kedarnath—amid the omnipresent bloom of the buransh. While spring was considered the ideal season to visit Buranskhanda till a few years ago, with the changing climate, summer has become the ideal time to drive up the hills and catch the scarlet flower in full bloom.

Don’t miss: For even better views of the grand Himalayas, take a quick hike to the nearby Surkanda Devi temple, a lesser-known Shakti Peeth. Those who don’t wish to hike, can opt for a cable car ride instead.

Pro tip: Make sure that you get your car tanked up in Dehradun. It is difficult to get help on the long, isolated stretches on the drive up.

—A banker through the week, Garvita considers her digital creator life an escape from corporate life; @garvita.n; 23.7k

