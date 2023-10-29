AI revolutionizing fitness: Personalized workouts and nutrition plans

Ayesha Singh By

Artificial assistance

Mumbai-based athlete Harsh Gandhi employs the cutting-edge approach of personal AI-powered training to build greater endurance to excel in sports. He uses Natasha.Health, a pioneer in the segment, which shares detailed feedback on exercise, sleep and nutrition after analysing an individual’s performance data and biometric markers, unlike other AI apps that only take a cursory look at these aspects.

The workout plan his AI assistant has created includes alternating between circuit training, shuttle run and fartlek training; post-exercise recovery stretches such as foam rolling to alleviate muscle tightness; and static stretches to avoid musculotendinous stiffness. Much like a human trainer, Gandhi’s AI trainer keeps him motivated throughout, while continuously assessing his progress and adjusting workouts based on performance, fatigue or plateau. It also gives him a nutrition plan to lower his body fat percentage, while sharing tips to improve sleep for better muscle recovery.

This new frontier in AI training uses advanced predictive analytics to pilot fitness programmes. “The granular attention personal AI pays to parameters like body temperature, oxygen saturation level, heart rate variability, blood pressure, hydration levels, sleep patterns and gait examination, apart from the usual stuff like age, BMI, workout history, health conditions, nutritional preferences etc., helps create comprehensive health plans for people like me who want to put in the effort to stay fit,” says Gandhi.

The integration of AI into treadmills and weight training machines that dispense real-time feedback, has made workouts smart and efficient. Whether you are training for a marathon or recovering from an injury, personal AI adjusts goals in real-time, unlike simple AI. Using motion capture and analysis, such apps can correct your form on the fly. This not only improves performance, but also reduces the risk of injuries. They learn from your activity. If you are breezing through a session, they will ramp up the intensity, and if you are struggling, they will dial it back. The best part? “Wearable integration. By syncing with your fitness wearables, the AI can use heart rate, sleep data, and other metrics to fine-tune your workouts and recovery periods. It even tracks mood and energy by asking simple questions daily,” says Pritish Swarup, the co-founder of the Natasha.health app. He is now building a VR fitness experience that takes you through different landscapes to make workouts more engaging.

Personalisation is making fitness purposeful. Big players such as Cure. fit already offer AI-powered personal training through its vertical Cult.fit. Boltt, from the audio and wearable segment, extends personal AI virtual coaching. Goqii’s band tracks health parameters while allowing its users to connect with coaches separately. There is also Wellness Forever with AI-powered kiosks that offer customised fitness and nutrition advice.

Animal form

It is 7 am and Indraneel Saha, a personal coach at Anytime Fitness at the Green Park Club in Delhi, is crouched on the floor. He then scampers across the room mimicking a lizard, with an arched neck and elevated head, propelling himself forward using his glutes and hip flexors. A strange sight at first, the movements quickly transform into a display of physical strength and mental endurance. Welcome to the world of animal flow workouts where the spirit of the wild pushes the boundaries of traditional exercise regimes. “Mimicking the fluidity, precision and strength of animals, these workouts are fun and invigorating. Given the challenging physical movements, ‘animal flow’ extends the same results of a 30-minute full-body conventional routine in 20 minutes or less,” says Saha. With no rigid structures around form and posture, each session is versatile.

Bringing together the beauty and strength of primal movements, these workouts are an unorthodox fitness seeker’s fantasy. The routine’s roaring demand is also a testimony to its uniqueness complete with factors like control, adaptability, fluidity and functionality through the dynamism of quadrupedal movements (crawl, jump, roll and balance), not typically seen in traditional workouts. Lifestyle influencer Leisha Patidar became a convert recently when she saw some of her favourite celebrities contorting their bodies into fluid animal poses, pulling her attention to their grace, flexibility and stamina. “It was pure artistry of postural symmetries, gentle twists, turns and tweaks. It didn’t look like exercise at all; more like an immersive mind-body experience inspired by the ancestral world,” says the creator, who found the practice intuitive, emotive and meditative. “No two routines are the same. Whether it’s the side-travelling ape for shoulder and core strength, the forward-travelling crab for hamstring activation, or the bear crawling for the shoulder deltoids, every movement is purposeful. At times, I find myself lost in the rhythm of my body without having to worry about posture in the traditional sense,” says Patidar.

Also vaulting its way into the fitness spotlight is the high-intensity, low-impact kangaroo jump workouts loved for its high octave energy. Aligning with modern health inclinations of fun, futuristic physical activities, the athletic takeoffs, soft landings, mid-air leaps and gravity-defying aerial antics are all too playfully impactful. “The energetic leaps of a kangaroo jump promote cardiovascular health while engaging a range of muscle groups, especially the glutes, legs and core like few other forms of workout do,” says Spoorthi, a Bengaluru-based fitness coach at Cult.fit. There is also a lesser-known benefit of kangaroo jumps: improvement in neuromuscular coordination that prompts the nervous system to communicate quickly with the entire body, improving motor skills such as balance, agility, spatial awareness and gait mechanics.

The Genes have it

Meetu Kaur, a fashion designer who shuttles between India and Canada, struggled with breakouts of eczema-like rashes. She tried various lines of treatment and even underwent advanced allergy panel tests, but to no avail. She continued to suffer until she had an extreme outbreak that gave her hives, stomach cramps and a weak pulse two years ago. High doses of steroids were intravenously administered, which brought down the symptoms, but the 46-year-old was not satisfied. She wanted to get to the bottom of this, and what’s more of a deep dive than into one’s DNA? She went to Lord’s Mark Microbiotech in Hyderabad, where the diagnostic specialists put her through a saliva-based test. The results were shocking. Meetu carried a rare genetic mutation associated with a condition called flora-induced (or plant-induced) dermatosis that triggers allergic reactions upon being in contact with specific compounds in plants and flowers, such as urushiol in poison ivy, histamines in stinging nettle, pollen in ragweed and the milky discharge from poinsettias. Armed with this information, she was able to take preventative measures by applying topical creams while stepping out in naturally rich areas and substituting gardening—an activity that she loved—with other outdoor pursuits such as biking and photography.

Lifestyle genetic testing, which is surging in popularity, given the prevalence of undiagnosed diseases today, holds answers to how one’s genetic makeup influences health. Specific gene markers about metabolism, nutrition absorption, sleep and gut health are closely associated with certain types of diseases, the understanding of which can help cure or prevent them. “The nuances of why certain people find it hard to resist salt or sugar, or unexplained fluctuations in weight, in addition to ageing patterns, recovery from an injury or surgery, or even how their skin behaves, depends on their genetic predispositions,” says Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lord’s Mark Microbiotech, who believes DNA testing is one of the most accurate ways to gain health insights. “It is especially recommended for individuals whose issues have gone undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. DNA tests can also provide information regarding hereditary conditions to help determine individual risk factors. The medical community is leveraging this to write more accurate prescriptions after understanding how their body metabolises drugs,” he says. Even conditions such as cancer, hypertension, obesity, heart muscle disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and lactose intolerance can be prevented or their onset delayed with a DNA test.

For 28-year-old Agam Kaur, losing weight was the biggest challenge of her life. Despite rigorous gym sessions and a reasonably good diet, she barely dropped a kilo. “I tweaked my workout routine several times to see if something new would work. I even got a personal trainer, but nothing worked, which is when I opted for a DNA test to get specific insights. My parents thought it was an extreme step. Maybe it was, but I needed to unravel the mystery of my weight loss struggles,” says the Delhi-based event planner. The results testified that she had the XX genotype within the ACTN3 gene, also called the ‘athlete gene’. This meant that her body produced less alpha-actinin-3 protein in the muscles, thus affecting their performance in response to physical activity. She dropped 11 kg in three and half months—coming down to 69 kg from 80 kg—by following a DNA-informed plan that focused on dietary modifications such as maintaining a calorie deficit of 350-500 per day (given that her standard caloric needs are 1,800-2,000), balancing her macros, and undertaking low-intensity endurance workouts like swimming, water aerobics and resistance band exercises, at least five times a week.

Quantum theory

Dr Neeraj Mehta, a biomechanics and alternative medicine coach who shuttles between Delhi and the US, recently added quantum fitness (QF) to his routine. It’s a practice that integrates the mind, body and energy systems. “The use of quantum mechanics to understand how atoms and molecules interact in the body, facilitates the knowledge of vital functions like metabolism, cognition, consciousness and olfaction. QF, with its focus on physical, mental and spiritual elements, expands one’s awareness towards these inner processes,” says Mehta, who believes that the growing quest for holistic health has led to an increase in the demand for disciplines like QF.

“Practices such as tai chi, qigong, massage therapies, spinal manipulation, fascial release and nutritional detox have emerged as popular ways of elevating one’s well-being. Routines are also being customised by melding two-three disciplines. For instance, yoga and pranayama are added to quantum routines; prayanama, martial arts and mindfulness meditation also make a new regimen. Here you begin with three rounds of resonant breathing (slow inhale and exhale resulting in five-seven deep breaths per minute) to oxygenate your system. Follow it up with a simple qigong martial arts routine (five rounds each of skywards stretching, spinal twists, neck rotations, shoulder rolls, wide hip squats, and energy punches), ending with visualisation aimed at creating physical shifts in the body. “For quantum healing to work, setting a powerful intention is crucial. Use visualisation to place your awareness on the area that needs healing, while carrying out your workout to see remarkable transformation,” says Dr Mehta.

New-age ageing

OP Mehra, the 78-year-old founder of a Delhi-based export house, is making the most of the geriatric balance programmes offered at a boutique wellness centre near his Gurugram residence. With its focus on supportive care, balance and mobility, these tailored sessions improve the overall quality of life for older adults. Mehra didn’t have any serious health conditions, but he noticed a gradual balance dysfunction. His walk became wobbly and he grew unsure of his steps. Determined to maintain an independent lifestyle, he decided to explore the benefits of this intervention.

“The programme was specifically designed for septuagenarians and was spread over six weeks with three days dedicated to balance-enhancing exercises such as heel-to-toe walking, sitting and standing without using the armchair, navigating an obstacle course, posture balancing by standing on one leg with eyes closed/open, pencil balancing exercise. We also had one day each for strength training and flexibility-improving workouts such as chair squats, seated rows, wall push-ups, and shoulder and arm rolls, calf and hamstring stretches, seated front fold, ankle circles and the butterfly stretch respectively,” shares Mehra. The initial days were tough and he needed physical assistance often, but week two onwards, he grew more confident.

“My posture has improved, limbs are more flexible, and I don’t fear a fall as much. It’s given me functional independence and that’s been the biggest takeaway,” he says. While specialised geriatric training isn’t offered as a permanent feature at the neighbourhood gym, the trend is fuelling the availability of short-term sessions. Underlining the readiness of the elderly population to assume greater control over their wellness journeys and identifying unique needs, independent geriatric health programmes play a key role in keeping the seniors in India—their numbers will nearly double to touch 192 million by 2030, according to the United Nations Population Fund—healthy.

Making every minute count

As fast-paced lives push for more time-efficient fitness, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), where you alternate short bursts of intense exercise with short recovery periods, is picking up steam. One of its many variations that is capturing the millennials’ desire for adrenaline-packed routines, is every minute on the minute (EMOM), which makes the most of every minute. Here, you get one minute to complete a specific number of reps of an exercise.

The sooner you complete it, the more rest time you get before the next minute begins with a new exercise. “It’s beneficial for those with limited time availability (even a 10-minute EMOM routine has cardiovascular benefits). Not just this, the rise in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases has created a greater demand for HIIT workouts such as EMOM that target fat reduction in short spurts of time,” says Delhi-based fitness coach Sumit Dubey.

Digital creator Mohak Narang seconds that, adding another benefit: mental endurance. His 15-minute EMOM delivers the same results of a typical 30-minute session, but with greater impact. It begins with a warm-up comprising one minute each of walking up and down a flight of stairs, lunges and squats. Next is a 12-minute EMOM circuit, comprising five exercises (holding plank, skipping, burpees, butt kicks and squat jumps done for 40 seconds each with a 20-second rest period). The last two minutes are for cool-down stretches. “To complete the reps in a minute demands extraordinary focus. You have to keep going despite the challenges. In the end, nothing is too difficult. It’s the best training in resilience,” says Delhi-based Narang.

Gamified gains

A real game-changer in the fitness industry, gamification integrates game design into workout environments with immersive experiences. Given that the global healthcare gamification market size is set to reach nearly $9 billion by 2031 (up from $3,260 million in 2021), according to the 2022 Research Dive report, there is a new fascination surrounding the segment. The gradual shift of the medical sector towards preventive healthcare makes gamified fitness, complete with goals, challenges, badges and rewards, exciting enough for you to get you off that couch and onto the treadmill. “Speaking to our desire to challenge, compete and win, gamified exercise is today extended through avenues such as wellness apps, virtual reality devices, phones and wearables.

With meticulously designed targets, it provides real-time feedback and virtual rewards to keep them going,” says Mumbai-based Tejas Rajaputhran, exercise science and sports nutrition expert. He reports higher engagement, retention and overall improvement in motivation levels among his clients who opt for such workouts. Some gamified apps also allow for external engagement by way of competing with friends or strangers. These come with in-built leaderboards; the score-keeping has you hooked (and healthy). Those who struggle with obesity, chronic illnesses or who find it difficult to keep up with a regular exercise routine benefit from such workouts,” he says.

With technology and healthcare becoming increasingly integrated, corporations are jumping on the gamification bandwagon. Gartner’s study reports that nearly 70 percent of global organisations will employ at least one gamified application in their environment. Vantage Fit is one such employee wellness app. Whether setting up simple challenges like step-counting, walking or running, the app, through its real-time leaderboard, keeps score of everybody’s performance, encouraging them to compete for the top spot. The rewarding system translates points earned into redeemable gifts at the end of the task, keeping engagement high. “It’s not just about apps providing mere instructions, accountability is equally important, and gamification holds the individual responsible for each step and stride,” says Spoorthi.

Reign of recovery regimes

Give pounding and pummelling a break as restorative fitness packs a punch. With a focus on static stretching, mobility-based exercises, cryotherapy, aqua yoga, floating, foam rolling, cold therapy and more, “recovery-focused programmes counterbalance the rigours of strenous workouts, prevent injuries, and promote an overall sense of equanimity and balance in the body”, says Delhi-Mumbai-based fitness mentor, Krave Maga fighter and wrestler Rokky Mahajan. Recovery workouts also help in the elimination of toxins, improve flexibility, reduce post-workout soreness, promote better blood flow and reduce instances of acidosis or lactic acid buildup in the muscles as a result of exercise, he adds.

These workouts can be done as standalone routines on non-gym days or as part of a structured programme. They are particularly effective as post-workout cooldown. “With hectic lifestyles, recovery is a tool to improve functional fitness that trains the body to perform daily tasks easily and efficiently,” says Mahajan, adding, “Swimming is one of the most popular low-impact activities that help in joint and muscle recovery and in building better neuromuscular connections for motor control. Especially beneficial for athletes, weight trainers or those who undertake HIIT regularly, the pool can be a great place to decompress,” says the trainer.

Wellness boutiques are increasingly offering active recovery programmes through disciplines such as tai chi, yoga and mindfulness stretching that reduce inflammation and stress in the joints and increase flexibility. Walking too is active recovery-focused as it improves blood and lymphatic flow in the body. Great for runners, a walk can help with slow muscle activation to cure or prevent stiffness or pain and in better nutrient absorption for repair and recovery. Myofascial release, which uses a foam roller, has also become hugely popular as self-therapy to cure somatic dysfunction that leads to restricted movement, tightness and pain in the body.

Fun, fresh, unique: Other trendy routines

Capoeira: An Afro-Brazilian martial art form that combines dance, acrobatics and music

Parkour fitness: An athletic training discipline, it improves endurance and agility while providing an explosive muscle endurance workout

Boxing fusion: Bringing together the power of boxing with the fluidity of yoga, it is a holistic workout being incorporated into various boxing routines today

Mindful HIIT: Spurts of HIIT are combined with mindfulness breathing to not just strengthen the body, but also build mental resilience

Obstacle course training: Usually offered by adventure sports services companies, this includes navigating a course with jumps, crawls, rolls, climbing, carrying weight, hanging and balancing

