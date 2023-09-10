Exit the cubicle

Maithreyi Soorej By

Advancements in technology and changing attitudes towards work-life balance have put the focus on remote work. Platforms have also sprung up to aid the transition. But it is essential to know where to find legitimate remote job listings and avoid scams. Here are the top websites.

FlexJobs: Its subscription-based model ensures the legitimacy of listings as the site researches and curates openings in over 50 career fields, including finance, event planning, human services and insurance. It caters to both part-time and full-time positions, ranging from entry-level to executive roles.

Remote.co: It offers options across fields like book-keeping, translation, data entry, healthcare and administration. Additionally, it provides resources such as a blog on trending topics and answers to common queries. Use the ‘remote work statistics’ tab to learn about fast-growing fields

We Work Remotely: This platform boasts over 4.5 million monthly visitors and provides job listings in categories like programming, design, copywriting, and sales and marketing. They help with both full-time and contract positions and offer information like work trends and a list of the top 100 remote companies.

Indeed: It is similar to Naukri.com, but offers a dedicated section for work-from-home jobs. Seekers can search for opportunities by job type, salary estimate, location, company and experience level.

Remote OK: With listings in software development, customer support, marketing, design and other industries, it reaches a vast network of more than two million workers. It provides rankings of the highest and lowest paying jobs and companies.

Upwork: With categories like development, IT, AI services, engineering, architecture, translation, among others, it allows individuals to showcase their skills and bid on projects across industries. It’s ideal for those looking for freelance and short-term gigs.

Virtual Vocations: Specialising in telecommuting jobs across various fields, from marketing to accounting, this platform ensures the authenticity of each listing through a screening process.

Remotive: It hosts a community option for newsletters and webinars relevant to job-seekers, and enables them to search for jobs by skill, location or company. This platform does not offer a free trial or job posting plan.

Jobspresso: Featuring more than 1,000 openings in tech, marketing, customer service, design, UX, DevOps, as well as writing, editing and development roles,

it allows you to automate your search by receiving daily updates on social media. It also ensures legitimacy by evaluating employers’ websites.

PowerToFly: With a focus on promoting gender diversity, it connects women with job opportunities.

