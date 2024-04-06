New generation of collectors more open-minded: Director of Art Basel Hong Kong

There have been concerns over possible censorship of art in the local media under the new Safeguarding National Security Ordinance (Article 23 of the 2020 National Security Law). How much of these fears are potentially real, and does it impact Hong Kong’s status as the art hub in Asia?

The National Security Law, from its introduction in 2020, has not had any impact so far in terms of how we run the fair. The selections only happen through its selection committee, and follow the same process as the Art Basel fairs in Paris, Miami Beach and Basel. While no one knows what the future holds; the world is constantly evolving, but we are confident about the market here, especially based on what the galleries are bringing to the show. Hong Kong’s position in the global art market is becoming more and more prominent, which can be seen in this year’s edition. We are so grateful to return to a full-scale show.

As diverse and expansive as the fair becomes with every edition, the number of participating Indian galleries has been decreasing. From nine in 2016, it has come down to four in 2024, with a leading gallery—Chemould Prescott Road—dropping out last year. Are fewer Indian galleries applying to the fair, or are they unable to meet the selection committee’s criteria?

It is true that we received a very high number of applications from galleries from across the globe this year. And, the selection process at the fair is obviously getting more competitive. But, we are so glad to see Experimenter coming back. It is very important for us. Last year, they couldn’t participate because by the time the Hong Kong borders opened, it was too late for them to arrange everything at the last minute. I have planned to visit India as well, and we would like to reconnect with our audience from that side of the world. Historically, there has always been a tie between Hong Kong and India, and we would like to continue that.