United colours of Asia

It is 12:59 pm, just about an hour after this year’s Art Basel Hong Kong (ABHK)—the largest art fair in Asia— opened its floors. Gallerist Roshini Vadehra of Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery (VAG) is in the middle of a conversation with a woman animatedly pointing towards a work by artist Anju Dodiya. Titled Silver Afternoon, the 2021 work executed in the artist’s recognisable style, shows a couple resting against a lounge chair.

Painted on fabric stretched on a padded board, it epitomises Dodiya’s practice, which is defined by “an emotional theatre of an inner world”. “Her shaped mattress paintings are by default objects related to the domestic that speak to the comfort within the tormented bliss of the everyday,” reads the wall text at the booth. The gallery, which has works priced between USD 10,000 and USD 50,000, sold 50 per cent of the booth by the second day of the fair. Dodiya’s work was placed with a collector in London.

Market Matters

VAG has been participating in the fair since before it came under the Art Basel banner in 2016, and their portfolio has been consistent—their star artists, including Atul and Anju Dodiya, Shilpa Gupta, Nalini Malani, NS Harsha and BV Doshi. “We always bring artists who are well known in the region. Their works attract substantial interest, and we have successfully placed them in prominent collections and museums in this region. We sold Shilpa’s work to the M+ museum many years ago.

Last year, Atul’s work was placed with a collector who donated it to the National Gallery of Singapore, and Doshi’s work went to a corporate collection in Mainland China. That is why we feel confident about bringing these artists back. But, we also take this opportunity to introduce new names to the audience here,” says Roshini. The new entrant this year was American-Pakistani artist Zaam Arif, whose 2024 oil-on-canvas work, Joyas Voladoras went to a collector in China.