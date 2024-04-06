Web of slavery

Tandon believes increased awareness of the practices can help. “Every week the government of India issues a high-risk warning to protect incoming threats, to install only trusted apps, etc. Cyber hygiene or digital quotient is crucial to avoid falling into such traps with education and awareness. Everyone uses a smartphone, but few know what the different codes signify; digital literacy is missing. Someone gets a call from a shopping site about a package, and they say, ‘We are sending you a number to call an agent, routing it through a company line, pls dial *401*.’ Don’t. This is a code for call forwarding, from the moment you do that your device is in their hands.”

A little knowledge can also be devastating. “Influencing the mind with the help of digital content is an addiction, a form of slavery. I have seen many gamers lose lakhs, young boys committing suicide. Recently, an IT CEO in Bengaluru lost `2.3 crore in the Fedex scam. Content which should reach people is not reaching them, and scamsters and their dodgy algorithms are ruling the day,” says Tandon.

Forewarned, Forearmed

In a macro perspective, Rostow Ravanan, a cyber expert, chairman and CEO, Alfahive Inc, realises the gargantuan task of policing cyber crimes and cyber slavery. “Inter-disciplinary collaboration, innovative legal frameworks and enhanced technological tools are needed with collaboration between experts and policy makers. Updating laws to encompass digital exploitation and enhance enforcement mechanisms for a more robust system, strengthening international cooperation and raising awareness, and defining clear legal boundaries are very important. Empowering law enforcement with specialised training and resources is needed too,” says Ravanan.

While investment in technology and people can address this nascent organised crime industry, Ravanan adds, “On the technology front, more infrastructure—physical, computing, etc.—dedicated labs, both owned and co-located with academic institutions, partnerships with industry (with appropriate safeguards), launching bug-bounties, practices for whistleblowers to submit cases anonymously, etc. can help.”

The lure of a dream job, or big bucks and indulging in illegal scams of their own volition will always find takers. Delving deeper, Ravanan lays out more steps: “Introducing rotational/time-bound assignments for professionals and academicians to be part of law enforcement task forces, connecting with the open-source community, specialised and in-depth training of the Indian Police Service, establishing a specialised cyber crime cell at national and state levels, and a cyber crime task force within regulators like RBI, SEBI, etc.”

India is struggling to deal with cyber slavery and cyber crime, yet it is among the few where law enforcement when dealing with crimes of such nature is a state issue. Ahlawat feels scammers are fearless because of this. In one case, a Nigerian man was confident he would not be held accountable, because of jurisdictional issues.

For the local police task force to investigate a cyber crime originating elsewhere is a tough ask. The legal framework would require, in Sah’s case for instance, the Delhi Police to send a team to Bihar, and locally to the victim’s village where the police have no incentive or know-how. Most South-East Asian countries where these factories operate have open borders. In places like Myanmar with its military junta and the States Border Guard Force, bribery is rampant, and a blind eye is turned to cyber slavery rackets. Another suggestion is to form a global task force, akin to what was done to combat terrorism and drugs.

Save The Youth

“India needs to go beyond knee-jerk reactions, and streamline the process. Most importantly, cyber crime should be investigated by a central agency,” says a cyber crime expert. Another expert adds, “The government should invest in a track-and-trace tool. Currently, all the police officials use the open source versions.”

Finally, the ground reality is bone-chilling, terrifying even, because of the insidious nature of internet scams, and human greed. Ravanan agrees that track-and-trace methods offer promise, but their effectiveness depends on implementation.

A robust response that can fight cyber slavery will take time to develop. Till then, thousands of Indians will continue to be exploited in these 21st-century digital hell-holes, and thousands will be trafficked into this web of slavery every year. ‘Save’ has acquired a whole new meaning in the digital age.