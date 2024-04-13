Dog in the fight: Horror story on four legs

Here’s a horror story on four legs. This past Tuesday, 15-year-old Altaf was attacked by a Pit Bull Terrier in his Ghaziabad neighbourhood. The dog, who belongs to new residents of the area, took Altaf down and kept attacking him. A neighbour had the presence of mind to throw water on the dog, and Altaf got the chance to run to his house.

The Pit Bull followed and attacked Altaf again. This time stray dogs who live on the street came to the rescue, engaging the Pit Bull; Altaf made good his escape. He is now in hospital while the Pit Bull has been seized by the local authorities. Meanwhile, a horrifying video of the incident has gone viral.

The incident also dispels the myth that street dogs are the only dangerous type of canines. Meanwhile, the government banned 23 breeds in India such as Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dogo Argentinos, American Bulldogs, Akitas and Rhodesian Ridgebacks. Some high courts have ruled against the order, but the legal battle is likely to continue.

“I’m completely against the ban. The issue needs to be addressed in a different matter. No dog is born aggressive, it all depends on the way you bring it up and train it,” says Aaron Patrick D’Silva, Pet Behavourialist and Trustee, Purple Patch Trust, an animal sanctuary in Delhi. Kalhan Kaul, Dog Trainer at K9 School in Chhattarpur, Delhi, couldn’t agree more. “There is no breed that is difficult to train. Training needs effort and time, and often pet parents don’t think about it before getting a pet,” he says.

Put it down to image acquisition. Foreign dogs have become aspirational in Tier I and Tier II towns like Ghaziabad, a microcosm of the nation’s pet dog ownership dream. In parallel, stray dog populations are on the rise. Shailendra Singh, who lives at Proview Laboni in the upmarket Crossings Republik zone of Ghaziabad, recalls a terrifying incident involving his 11-year-old daughter Aditi. “A few days ago, when Aditi was walking with her mother to pick up her little sister from play school, a street dog attacked her from behind and bit her. We rushed her to the hospital, where she received treatment and the required vaccination. Thankfully, she’s okay now, but the memory of that terrifying moment still haunts her and us,” he says.