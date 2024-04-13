Let’s play by the rules, and think

It’s an unfortunate trend in our democracy that the courts are having to set the tone for basic and logical policy norms. This is more true when public opinion on any issue is vigorously contested. A media, and now digital platforms, that seem to thrive on sensational content only adds to the mix. For instance, the headline ‘Dog kills child playing in the park’ is factual but it does evoke the terror once reserved for big man-eating cats in hunting tales of yore.

That said, these incidents—even though rare—are unfortunate and unacceptable in any society. This raises the basic question: How can this problem be addressed keeping in mind the law of the land? That’s not as simple as it sounds. The problem of the man-animal conflict in case of wild animals, like increasing leopard attacks in urban areas, is simply one of shrinking habitat of the felines and encroachment in forests. The prime reason in case of dog bites is not as simple or obvious.

The solution lies in clarity and implementation of the rules concerning stray as well as pet dogs. The guidelines governing population control of stray dogs has been laid down by the Animal Welfare Board of India at the national level and by state governments through municipal corporations. Animal husbandry departments of the states have to implement these, taking NGOs and associations of canine lovers along. The sheer number of stray dogs on our streets, particularly in and around slum areas in urban clusters, shows the lackadaisical implementation of the birth control programmes, popularly known as ABC.

This requires all stakeholders in urban or semi-urban areas to be involved. The ABC programme has to be implemented in a grid fashion, with impeccable coordination, or sterilisation drives alone will only be a frustrating effort.

Stray dogs can’t be treated as a number, or a type. Some understanding of canine psychology and social structures is needed too. For instance, a successful sterilisation drive in an area is not a done-and-dusted initiative. There will be an occasional Alpha dog. These dogs can be very aggressive and may lead a pack of dogs which cause undue harm to humans, particularly unattended children. Such dogs may need to be identified and relocated to a shelter. But there is no active policy in this regard; municipal corporations and NGOs are unable to address this often unnecessarily contentious issue.

And then we all end up in court.

(The writer is a Delhi-based veterinarian)