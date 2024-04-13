The god of new worlds

Italian artist Tarshito Nicola Strippoli’s world is an embroidered fabric of humanity. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: The World is One Family could be India’s right wing slogan but Strippoli’s vision is an unique amalgamation of styles and materials, a world where India rubs shoulders with Romania in Walking in Bengal—a procession of figures executed in the Patua tradition.

Walking in Orissa echoes the tribal sensibilities of Warli and Gond that pepper the canvas in the form of trees. His geographical perspective is divergent and whimsical: Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh become China on canvas, with the ‘Mahabharat Range’ flanking it, nonetheless. Italy is a combo of Jabalpur and Coimbatore. The essential artist’s incandescent arrogance is the freedom of reshaping the universe, which is exactly what the Italian maestro has done. He redraws borders to create a world of his own. Strippoli confesses, “I want to redesign Planet Earth.”

Strippoli’s own story is a travelogue of spiritual self-discoveries that is his art. Now 72 years old, he visited India for the first time in 1979. “I sailed from Italy to Greece and crossed Turkey, Persia, Afghanistan and Pakistan to reach India. I stayed in India for six months and fell in love with the Osho Ashram.” Then the young Italian wanderer was not interested in art; he had trained to be an architect.

His first meeting with Osho sparked his creativity. “Art bloomed within me. I began to seek the common root of all traditions. Through my travels in India, Mexico, China, I tried to discover what people have in common and what is the essence of humanity,” he says, adding as an afterthought, “During a conference, Osho had said, ‘…I don’t see why there should be so many tracks on geographical maps, the world has not been created divided into borders…’ Listening to these words opened up my vision and I began to paint and draw worlds without borders. So, a piece of India becomes Italy and then Brazil; it is a new world where all cultures mingle to achieve unity: One Land.”