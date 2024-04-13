Tree’s company

In the tiny lanes of Buggawala village in Uttarakhand, Jai Dhar Gupta is known as the ‘gannewale sahab’, thanks to his penchant for chewing on sugarcane through the day. This Delhi-based entrepreneur and clean-air activist—he got AAP to implement the Odd-Even Rule in Delhi and is ironically running a successful business of air purifiers thanks to Delhi’s toxic air—is building an alternate world, or what he calls, his “Plan B” through the Rajaji Raghati Biosphere, India’s first private reserve in the buffer zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, bordered by the Raghati riverbed. Why Plan B? “Well, we have lost the Plan A plot of a world which only runs on money,” he rues. Little wonder that the 51-year-old ecophile spends the better part of his day rewilding his pet project away from the city chaos.

“I want to grow a forest with native trees in a carbon-free atmosphere and live and work on climate change, away from Delhi NCR’s toxic airshed,” he says, walking around the 32-acre expanse of the budding biosphere. The move to the forest was not sudden. In 2013, while training for the Athens Classic Marathon, he collapsed with a loss of 40 per cent lung function. As he nursed himself back to health over the next few years, he realised the toxic world he was living in needed to be left behind.

Gupta headed to the forest. When he acquired the land, it was devoid of native vegetation and had been under cultivation for several decades, leading to loss of microbial life in the soil. The determined entrepreneur tapped into his sources and retrieved the geological data of the land going back 40 years from NASA. “I got rewilding expert Vijay Dhasmana, known for the transformation of a 380-acre mining site in Gurugram into the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, to help me with the process,” says the Wharton graduate, who confesses that the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, followed by the Delhi Gold Club, are his two favourite spots in Delhi NCR.