Ahead of the game

Seed of Change

Poornima Raman Ngomdir

Physio at Olympic Gold Quest

Empathy and scientific strategy

Synchronicity and role-building

Acceptance of sports science at all levels

If there’s anything Poornima Raman Ngomdir is absolutely sure of, it’s that sports has kept her on an even keel. Today, as sports physiotherapist at the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), she has been leading athletes into the science of sport for the past 14 years. “I have been into mostly Olympic sports for the past 11 years. I work with CSR funding to sponsor athletes in support, training, coaching, equipment, etc.,” says Ngomdir, Head of Medical Science at OGQ.

The Delhi-born girl, brought up in Ahmedabad and Delhi, comes from a family of academics. “Nobody in our family played sports, but we loved cricket, mostly analysis and technicalities. Even my 80-year-old grandmother used to sit and watch reruns of Test matches,” says Ngomdir who began playing cricket in Class X, albeit recreationally.

“I always wanted to be associated with sports,” she says. When her uncle, a doctor, suggested physiotherapy as a career after seeing her passion for sports, she decided to jump right in, even though she was eyeing medicine. From Bachelor of Physiotherapy at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, then musculoskeletal and sports science in 2009 at Dr MV Shetty College of Physiotherapy in Mangaluru, Ngomdir found a niche in a male bastion, and she persevered.

“People would wonder how I’ll manage. I look tiny, but still decided to pursue it at one of the top colleges in physiotherapy,” she recalls. From that first job—she was sports physio with the CRPF shooting team at the 2010 Commonwealth Games—Ngomdir slowly started working on ground with young athletes in tennis. It was a time when the concept of athlete and trainer was non-existent. Determined to change cliches, she dug into learning on the job. “I used to learn tennis from the coaches. I told them, I don’t need a salary, just want to learn the techniques of tennis, and I will take care of injuries,” she smiles.

It is a well-oiled and well-made machine that she helms. Today, collaborating with Olympians, medal winners and the best in sports has given her a deeper understanding. As assistant programme director at School of Sports Studies at TransStadia University, Ahmedabad, and earlier as Head of Sports Sciences with Olympic Gold Quest, she leads a robust team in India’s preparation for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Training at the gym, poring over strength-and-conditioning research with athletes from 5 am to 11 pm was “a lot of self-learning”, she says. That was when she met her mentor, who would later become her husband, Dr Kenjom Ngomdir, at a sports conference (he is chief medical officer at CRPF) and “bonded over elite sport”. Grateful for his guidance when she was a fledgling, she believes having a mentor is important. “When you don’t know where to start, what direction to take, having a guide is crucial. For instance, Dr Nikhil Latey was the first to introduce me to the science of sport,” she says.

Ngomdir’s eyes light up when she remembers the highs.

“I contributed as a sports science expert with Shweta Chaudhary, a top shooter who won a bronze medal in Asian Games 2014 in Incheon after a long struggle with form and back pain. The moment she won, I received a call from her husband with just two words—Thank You. That motivates me,” she adds. On working with Heena Sidhu, a gold medal-winning pistol shooter, Ngomdir says, “She came and put the medal around me and a colleague as we had worked closely with her during a tough injury phase,” she recalls.

As far as the elephant in the room—sports in India—is concerned, Ngomdir feels that the nation has still not been able to inculcate sports as a part of lifestyle, and the “acceptance” of sports science is not universal. “Having a sports science team is not enough, accepting the expertise to embed it into training is still lacking. Acceptance has to come from grassroots to elite levels. If everyone understands each one’s role in building a champion, and works in synchronisation, we have no dearth of talented or hard-working athletes,” she says.