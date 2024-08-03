Life in metro

It is a busy Saturday morning for the group of artists gathered near the Jayanagar BDA complex in Bengaluru. A bustling shopping arena that was set up decades ago, it is an unmissable landmark in South Bengaluru. Much like the location, the sketches that the group have made are a kaleidoscope of colour, character and composition.

“This is the best part of the meet; every sketch is from a refreshingly different perspective even though the location is the same. It is as if a canvas of memories and moments are captured in the sketchbook,” says Urban Sketchers Bengaluru co-founder Akshatha Suryanarayana, a professional artist and a children’s book illustrator.

Started in 2017 by Rohit Kulkarni, Suryanarayana and Shruti Vijay—all in their late 30s, who met through Instagram because of their shared passion for drawing—Urban Sketchers Bengaluru aims to capture the spirit of the metro, its daily life, the heritage buildings, the local markets etc. From a small group of five to close to 700 members on their Facebook page and 400 on their WhatsApp group today, the number of sketchers has grown steadily. The venue and theme for each meet, conducted on Saturdays between 8 am and 10 am during summers, and 10 am and 12 noon in other seasons, is announced on Instagram

@uskbengaluru—and are attended by more than 50 people each week.