Luxury housing booms as middle class struggles with affordability crisis

Anish Chandran,

A 42-year-old Merchant Navy officer, is in the process of shelling out Rs 1.7 crore, slab-wise, for a 1,000 sqft apartment in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, in a complex developed by Satyam Developers. Chandran and his wife, Aarthi, decided to invest in a larger home to accommodate their growing family. To finance their new home, they combined a 50 per cent home loan with personal savings, including what had accrued from previous investments

Anwesh Patnaik,

A 29-year-old Learning & Design specialist from Delhi, plans to buy a house in the next five-10 years. Patnaik’s views on investing in property changed in his late twenties. Buying a house means more stability and having an additional source of income for Patnaik

Rahul Bhan,

A 41-year-old IT sales professional used to live in Vasai, Mumbai, but moved to his 2BHK in Balewadi, south Pune, because of the affordability factor as well as the fact that he’ll get better return on his investment. In Mumbai, he would only get a small apartment in Borivali or Kandivali, at the price, but in Pune, he got a much larger place with better amenities. He bought his Pune flat for Rs 1 crore in 2016, and now it’s valued at Rs 1.6 crore

Up, Up and Away

In Delhi-NCR, realty major DLF sold all 795 apartments for Rs 5,590 crore within three days of the launch of its new luxury housing project in Gurugram in May. The new project, DLF Privana West, is spread over 12.57-acre comprising 795 apartments.

Earlier this year, the company had sold 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of the launch of its project DLF Privana South, which is spread over 25-acres. The apartments are priced at Rs 6.43 to Rs 7.15 crore for a 4BHK measuring 3,577 sqft and penthouse measuring 5,472 sq ft, respectively.

Lodha Ciel and Lodha Malabar in Mumbai cost Rs 35 crore and Rs 125 crore approximately

Isprava Group properties in Goa, Alibaug, the Nilgiris, and Kasauli typically start from Rs 7 crore and go up to Rs 45 crore

Viceroy Privé, a stand-alone signature residential tower in Thakur Village, Kandivali East, designed for 61 bespoke 4BHK apartments and

5BHK duplexes priced at Rs 8 crore onwards

Aaradhya Avaan by MICL Group, an upcoming project in Tardeo, offers a two-lane bowling alley, arcade, hammam bath, Vichy shower, escape zone, café, guest rooms, steam room, sports lounge, and card table. A 3BHK here is roughly priced at Rs 9 crore

Demand & Supply

Sales of luxury housing units priced at Rs 4 crore and above increased by 27% during the January-June period according to Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm

Luxury

According to a comprehensive report by Knight Frank India, luxury apartments in Delhi-NCR are characterised by premium amenities, including landscaped gardens, top-tier security systems, concierge services, and opulent finishes. Luxury apartments in Delhi-NCR are priced at a premium, typically ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore

Ultra-luxury

Taking exclusivity, a notch higher, ultra-luxury apartments boast high-end designer interiors, private elevators, panoramic city views, and amenities tailored to the whims of the affluent. Prices for ultra-luxury apartments in Delhi-NCR soar beyond the Rs 20-crore mark. These residences boast bespoke features, personalised services, and panoramic city views

Premium

Premium apartments strike a balance between luxury and affordability. These residences offer modern amenities, well-designed living spaces, and convenient urban living at relatively more accessible price points, typically range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore in Delhi-NCR

Big and Bigger

● Exquisite blend of Indo-Portuguese design, French-Chateau architecture, and African tribal-inspired accessories

● Carefully curated world-travelled art and decor collectables, evoking a sense of history and nostalgia

● High-speed internet is critical to support remote work and smart apartment features

● Smart lock and keyless entries

● Motion sensors, timers, and automated lights turned on when they’re needed and off when they’re not

● Smart thermostats to adjust temperatures, and smart appliances

● Voice assistance through Google Home and Amazon Alexa

● Indirect lighting

● Stone countertops

● Heated washrooms

● Soaking tubs

● Walk-in closets

● Steam rooms

● Rooftop decks

● Outdoor kitchens

● Separate dry and wet kitchens

● Fire pits

● Screening rooms

● Golf simulators

● Electric car charging stations

Can the divide be bridged

Abhishek Bhadra, Head of Research at MagicBricks, emphasises the crucial role of infrastructure development regarding the affordable housing crisis. He cites the example of the Yamuna Expressway in Noida, which has significantly enhanced connectivity and reduced travel times between cities. “By improving transportation infrastructure, the pressure on high-demand neighbourhoods can be alleviated, as people can more easily commute from other areas,” says Bhadra.

As Abhishek Gupta from CRE Matrix points out, “The problem with Indian real estate is that it's limited to seven metro cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad,” he explains. We need more metro cities to alleviate pressure on existing ones.” Indeed, addressing the middle-income housing issue could include measures such as:

1. Redefining affordability

As Hiranandani and Bhadra suggest, the current definitions of affordable housing must be revisited to be realistic and inclusive of middle-class aspirations. Raise the price ceiling for affordable housing projects and provide incentives for developers to build more mid-range housing

2. Streamlining approvals

Streamline the currently complex and time-consuming approval processes for housing projects to simplify the regulatory burden on developers who can accelerate the construction of new housing

At the individual level, middle-income homebuyers need to become more proactive in their house-hunting process. As Zaineb and Hussain discovered, “There is a suitable home for everyone, and resale properties are always an option. For new constructions, many payment schemes are available, such as paying the initial booking amount and the rest after possession."

Home Loan Tips

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) offer a wide range of home loan products for middle-class homebuyers. But rising interest rates have made a mockery of affordable housing. According to the Knight Frank report, EMIs have surged sharply across top cities over the past year, with EMI-to-income ratios leading to an average 14.4% surge in instalment burdens across cities, forcing middle-class families to tighten their belts to service home loans

Spot the Red Flags

Deals that seem too good to be true: They probably have issues such as water damage, termites or a cracked foundation

Homes located in emerging neighbourhoods

Sellers lack proper documentation or are in a rush

Photos seem heavily edited

An excess of for-sale signs, foreclosures or abandoned lots in the area: These can be indicators of stagnant growth and under-performance

Pest infestation and moldy interiors