Her mother’s daughter

Maternal memory is the underlying theme in her art. Inspired by a quote from the book Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, ‘Memory can make a thing seem to have been much more than it was’—Nanavati says, “I often think about it and how I may have re-formed my memories of my mother by constantly dwelling on them over and over again through the years. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. One does what they can with what one has. Memories help you get through everyday life when someone close to you leaves. Naturally, one tends to make them seem like the best times there could have been,” she explains.

However, it is not just her mother Nanavati draws on for inspiration. A series of two works in the show titled A Collaboration with Nilofer is focused on her maternal aunt. “All my previous works have never had a living relative contributing to them. It felt special to work with my aunt on crochet, a skill passed down for generations in our family. It’s as if they came alive in the piece.” It has a crocheted square embedded within fabric pulp made from her mother’s and grandmother’s clothes. Nanavati is drawn to artists Zarina Hashmi and Dhruvi Acharya because of their material explorations and subjects. “I’m extremely inspired by Louise Bourgeois. Her works gave me the confidence to share myself and my story with the world,” she reveals.

This multidisciplinary artist, who enjoys working with paper and fibre in their multiple forms, extensively uses written language in her practice, especially to articulate loss. “I’ve always wanted to express my thoughts through words, but never considered myself as an eloquent writer. I wrote, but what I wrote I hid in made-up scripts and fonts, which are my medium now. It gives me comfort to know that someone can feel what I feel by seeing the work and sharing in the experience,” says Nanavati, who is currently trying to screen print using fabric as the ink itself and experimenting with the consistency of fabric pulp and screen mesh count to get the desired results.

Art came to her like an unexpected wave. “I don’t think I knew that I wanted to be who I am today many years ago. But making work is what keeps me going day to day, and it’s what made me realise this is who I wanted to be. I am forever searching for the feeling of wholeness,” she says as she runs her fingers through threads fashioned from the clothes of a beloved one.