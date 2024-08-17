Kolkata’s food ATM initiative fights hunger, reduces food waste

At half past 11 on a July night in Kolkata the city is gradually settling into the sultry quiet of the monsoon season. A call comes in to Kolkata We Care, a non-profit organisation with an urgent message: a local banquet hall has surplus food that needs to be collected. Swiftly, a volunteer responds, and arrives at the address and pick up the food.

Within a minute, the 320-litre refrigerator at the Food ATM installed at CIT Road is filled to capacity. The purpose of this timely intervention, a part of Kolkata’s Food ATM initiative, is to address the binary opposites of hunger and food waste in the City of Joy. The NGO responded to challenge in June and is set to relaunch the food ATM initiative.

In 2017, Asif Ahmed, 48, one of the founding partners of the Sanjha Chulha restaurant chain, observed that patrons often left food uneaten at their tables, leaving behind a surplus that could feed the city’s hungry. “I discussed this concern with my friends and came up with the concept of a food bank. After several brainstorming sessions, we decided to keep a refrigerator, which we called the ‘Food ATM’, outside our restaurant,” he says. As time passed, he realised that the cause they upheld must become a community activity that includes more people. Kolkata We Care, established in March 2024, stepped into the picture.

It has forged partnerships with the Rotary Club and Lions Club to advance the food ATM initiative. The foundation is also working closely with the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to cultivate a robust ecosystem that supports this cause. “We believe that no one should go to bed hungry, especially when there is surplus food available which often goes waste,” says Imran Zaki, 54, social entrepreneur and core member of Kolkata We Care. “Our goal is to make Food ATMs a common sight across the city,” he adds.