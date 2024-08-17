There goes the neighbourhood

They are also watchful about the possible resurgence of BNP, demonstrably adept at mastanocracy during their time in power that ended 15 years ago; and the rise of extreme Islamists that, in tandem with BNP, could erase recent gains for democracy. There isn’t a name to place on a disturbing trend this past July, when the student movement was piggybacked on by groups—mobs—who, with impeccable coordination descended on streets across Bangladesh to destroy public property, even kill several police and Awami League workers. The League’s spin-doctors repeatedly used the phrase “BNP-Jamaat” to highlight these attacks, taking care to differentiate between students and these “others”.

Even the most liberal Bangladeshi will admit to the danger of extremism; and of the danger to liberals and minorities of all persuasions. Ironically, it mirrors the growth of muscular, religion-led politics in India.

Students and citizens alike will also be watchful of the army—a monolithic, immensely influential security arm of Bangladesh. The army refused to fire on students and unarmed protesters, and ultimately stood aside to let students and citizens march to Ganabhaban—the house of the people—the prime ministerial residence. They pressured Hasina to leave. A Bangladesh Air Force transport to ferried her to Hindon. The army has, as moral victors, worked hard to convey a benign presence. It will now need to unimpeachably maintain this moral high ground, and remain benign, for a post-Hasina Bangladesh to have a conclusive chance at reconstructive success.

Meanwhile, students are clearing up the streets of Dhaka and other cities across Bangladesh of the detritus of protest. Several compelled looters to return state property, which was then handed over to the army. In the absence of police, for several days they managed Dhaka’s chaotic traffic into stunning discipline. They have kept neighbourhood watch. And they have looked after their comrades.

Students and public-spirited citizens—millions across Bangladesh—have carried Bangladesh’s flag. It’s a red circle on dark green, signifying sacrifice for a land of beauty and plenty. They have also worn these colours on T-shirts and as headbands and bandanas to stand against the might of a runaway state.

They will as likely not permit the power hungry to evaporate their dreams, their idealism, and their love for a country that must now once again rise from the ashes.

And surely these transformative student leaders will not now become hungry for power?

Fingers crossed.

The writer is author of the book The Bengalis: A Portrait of a Community and Director of the Center for South Asian Studies at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Dhaka