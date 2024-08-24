Avatar of the melody of pride

Please stand up for the National Anthem.” The audience collectively rises to its feet and shuffles to attention. A video begins to play on the screen in front. As the instrumental recital of Jana Gana Mana begins with flautist extraordinaire and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, the warm feeling of patriotism rising in the chest finds a comfortable nook to settle in.

The video continues with several famous musicians, such as santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, leading Carnatic percussionist Giridhar Udupa, veena virtuoso Jayanthi Kumaresh, and sarod icons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. “The National Anthem is the first piece of music that I ever learned to play,” says the composer of the new version, three-time Grammy Award-winner, Ricky Kej, who was on a three-city tour with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts in India to launch the new video.

There are a number of international musicians in the video too, including members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of England. It ends with a choir by 14,000 tribal children of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Bhubaneswar, which has earned this new rendition a place in the Guinness World Records. “Nobody in my family is a musician. We had a small keyboard at home and I ended up hitting a note on it and realising that it sounded a lot like the National Anthem,” reminisces Kej. He figured out how to play the rest of the anthem in a couple of days.

The 43-year-old Indian-American music composer, environmentalist and UN Goodwill Ambassador joined the distinguished group of Indian musicians to win a Grammy in 2015 for Winds of Samsara. He went on to become the only Indian to win three Grammy Awards after his album Divine Tides was voted the Best New Age Album in 2022, and the Best Immersive Audio Album last year.