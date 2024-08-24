Bitten by the Bug

Sanjana Salunkhe and her family moved from Mumbai’s crowded Andheri suburb to an upscale ground-floor apartment in Richmond Town, Bengaluru, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic. The 30-year-old freelance content strategist was drawn to their new domicile’s open spaces and gardens, which she thought would be an ideal place for her four-year-old son, Armaan, to grow up in. However, when the monsoons hit, their home was swarming with mosquitoes.

Despite all efforts to prevent breeding such as removing stagnant water, maintaining cleanliness around the house and staying indoors most of the time, Armaan developed a 102°F fever. He was diagnosed with dengue. “He was sick for 10 days, and although he recovered, he fell ill again soon after returning to school.

The doctor explained that dengue had compromised his immune system, making him more vulnerable to other illnesses,” she says. With the mosquito problem persisting in the locality and no fumigation or intervention from local authorities, Salunkhe and her family have decided to move to another area of Bengaluru with fewer dengue cases.

Their experience is part of a larger dengue issue in Karnataka. On August 3, the southern state had recorded 19,313 dengue cases and 10 deaths, surpassing the total number of cases reported last year; and it is only August. The State Health Department’s data revealed that among the afflicted are some of the most vulnerable: 360 infants aged under one and 6,863 children under 18.

In India’s bustling IT capital, the number of cases skyrocketed nearly six-fold in a month, surging from 1,563 on July 1 to a staggering 8,800 by August 3. The city, usually synonymous with innovation and progress, found itself at the epicentre of a public health crisis, with neighbourhoods turning into breeding grounds for mosquitoes and hospitals filling with dengue patients.