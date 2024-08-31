Connecting the Dots

In July, when devastating landslides ravaged Wayanad, Neenu Rathin and her team from The Social Town (TST) were among the first to respond. They swiftly coordinated relief efforts, delivering essential supplies like food and medicine to the affected communities, especially the tribals who had been cut off from the mainland.

For 37-year-old Rathin, this was more than just a rescue mission—it was a profoundly personal journey. The memories of her role during the 2019 floods, where she volunteered virtually by managing SOS calls, still haunted her. It was then, while coordinating with local NGOs, that Rathin first grasped the power of collaboration.

She observed firsthand the challenges faced by grassroots organisations striving to amplify their efforts and reach those most in need. This experience planted the seed for TST—a Kochi-based non-profit designed not only to bridge the gap between changemakers and the communities but also to build a network of changemakers: NGOs, social entrepreneurs, volunteers, CSR professionals, development sector experts, and leaders, along with anyone engaged in the social impact space.

“Rather than merely acting as a bridge, we foster connections among these diverse stakeholders, creating a robust ecosystem for collaboration and action,” says the Electronics and Communications graduate.