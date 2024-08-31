Connecting the Dots
In July, when devastating landslides ravaged Wayanad, Neenu Rathin and her team from The Social Town (TST) were among the first to respond. They swiftly coordinated relief efforts, delivering essential supplies like food and medicine to the affected communities, especially the tribals who had been cut off from the mainland.
For 37-year-old Rathin, this was more than just a rescue mission—it was a profoundly personal journey. The memories of her role during the 2019 floods, where she volunteered virtually by managing SOS calls, still haunted her. It was then, while coordinating with local NGOs, that Rathin first grasped the power of collaboration.
She observed firsthand the challenges faced by grassroots organisations striving to amplify their efforts and reach those most in need. This experience planted the seed for TST—a Kochi-based non-profit designed not only to bridge the gap between changemakers and the communities but also to build a network of changemakers: NGOs, social entrepreneurs, volunteers, CSR professionals, development sector experts, and leaders, along with anyone engaged in the social impact space.
“Rather than merely acting as a bridge, we foster connections among these diverse stakeholders, creating a robust ecosystem for collaboration and action,” says the Electronics and Communications graduate.
Rathin emphasises the impact of incremental actions in effecting meaningful change: “Consider WhatsApp groups and status updates. By consistently posting in these groups, the community steadily expands. Even these seemingly minor efforts can have a large impact.”
On World Environment Day this year, TST furthered its environmental mission by providing water purifiers to four anganwadis in Mogappair, near Anna Nagar, Chennai. These advanced purifiers are designed to conserve energy and water and reduce carbon emissions. They also contribute to the health and wellbeing of pregnant women and children by preserving essential minerals and salts.
Reflecting on her journey of 11 years as a social worker, she says, “I never planned to become an entrepreneur, but I believe this is a byproduct of my social work.” The rest as they say, is history.