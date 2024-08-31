Master of many moods and mediums

The sheer range of styles and media—from graphite, ink, ballpoint pens, watercolour, and collages, to making burnt marks on paper—strike you as you take in the 150-odd works by Delhi-based artist Amitava on display at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). Titled If We Knew the Point, the exhibition gives expression to the abstract imagery that is rooted in subconscious thoughts, using a minimal colour palette.

Born in Shimla in 1947, Amitava studied at the Delhi College of Art, graduating in 1972. In his early days he was a member of an artist group called ‘New Group’ that lasted a little over one year. “In 1970s there were hardly any galleries in the country. So, artists came together to share the economic burden and support each other,” he explains.

His own art began reflecting on elements depicting the environment, flora and fauna, interrupted by human figures, as though attempting the age-old ‘man vs nature’ dialogue. Akin to the modernist Manjit Bawa’s leitmotif bulbous forms and a minimal palette, Amitava’s early works had clearly recognisable forms populating significant and central presence on his canvas. However, his bodies were tormented and distorted. Amitava began to distort the figures more aggressively and eventually moved towards complete abstraction.