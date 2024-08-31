Modelling a world of his own

It is a warren of narrow interconnected alleys lined with the makeshift studios of artisans huddled against each other with paper-thin walls separating them. This is the birthplace of myriad Hindu deities—Kumartuli, the gritty artisans’ district in north Kolkata, West Bengal. The images of gods and goddesses are daily fashioned out of clay by artisans who have lived here for generations.

Now that the Durga puja is only weeks ahead, Kumartuli is buzzing with activity and the studios are crammed with clay images ready to be painted, waiting for customers to arrive in droves. Jhulan, also known as Amit Paul, occupies one such tatty studio in Kumartuli’s Shilpi Nitai Pal Lane. It is a narrow strip of space, barely wide enough to accommodate Paul’s stock-in-trade.

Jhulan is no run-of-the mill Kumartuli artisan. His talents lie elsewhere. Like a magician he can shrink the larger-than-life images into thumbnail-size miniatures in low relief, every detail intact. And it’s not just deities. A recently finished clay portrait of President of India, Draupadi Murmu, peeps from a corner. It is the size of a biggish areca nut.

The folds of her cheeks and even her glasses have been recreated. “I will keep it this way. I am not going to paint this clay portrait unlike the ones of gods and goddesses. It is meant to be a piece of sculpture. If I paint it, it will be reduced to a toy,” says the artisan.