Walk your way to wellness: Discover new walking trends that transform health

WALK THE LINE OR DO THE RUN

One, Two, Buckle Your Shoe

The difference between walking and running depends on two things: energy cost and muscle load. A research published in the International Journal of Novel Research and Development in 2022 says, “Walking and jogging and running are excellent forms of cardiovascular exercise. Neither is necessarily ‘better’ than the other.” The choice that’s best for you depends entirely on your fitness and health goals. If you’re looking to lose weight fast, running is a better choice. But walking and jogging can also help maintain a healthy weight.

Benefits

Walking is a great way to start if you are new to exercise and want to get in shape. It is an excellent way to get your heart pumping. This extremely convenient form of exercise doesn’t need preparation or equipment. It is low-impact and easy on your joints.

Running, on the other hand, is the best form of cardio that does not need equipment. It strengthens your muscles and can enhance your mood and general sense of wellbeing. David Linden, professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, says, “When you start out on your run, your body goes through a transition: Your breathing may become heavy, and you might notice your pulse quicken as the heart pumps harder to move oxygenated blood to your muscles and brain. As you hit your stride, your body releases hormones called endorphins. Popular culture identifies these as the chemicals behind ‘runner’s high’, a short-lasting, deeply euphoric state following intense exercise.”

Drawbacks

Walking will help you maintain a lean body, but if you’re someone who’s trying to build muscle, it may not be the best option. In order to burn calories, it is not as effective as other forms of exercise.

Running is not the ideal form of exercise for people with weak joint and back problems. Since it puts a lot of stress on your lower body muscles, it should not be practised by people with orthopaedic problems without consulting an expert.

Walking can only do you good if you do it. Experts suggest it is not the time of day that matters as much as finding the time you can set aside consistently for your workouts. The right time to walk is the time that will fit best into your schedule so you can do it consistently. Choose a time of day that makes building a habit more likely, and work towards it every week. Walking helps improve cardiovascular health, and depending on your age and muscle mass, you can burn up to 250-350 calories in a five-kilometre walk.

Morning walk pros

A brisk walk in the morning helps kickstart your metabolism, ensuring that your body burns calories more efficiently throughout the day. This can be particularly beneficial for those aiming to manage their weight. Exposure to sunlight early in the morning also aids in Vitamin D synthesis. A research journal published in 2012 by ACSM (American College of Sports and Medicine) found reduced attraction to photos of food after a 45-minute brisk morning walk.

Morning walk cons

Body temperature is at its lowest one to three hours before awakening, making the morning a time of naturally lower energy and blood flow. Also, cold and stiff muscles are more prone to injury.

Mid-day walk pros

A brisk walk can improve blood flow to the brain, so you may be sharper in the afternoon. If you usually experience a mid-day slump, this could be beneficial for you. Forming a habit of walking at lunch can help build a consistent routine. Since you are already in the habit of taking a lunch break, adding a walk or some other form of physical activity during this time can build on that existing routine.

Mid-day walk cons

A research published by SciELO Brazil in 2012 says that lung function is worse after noon in people with COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). For an easy walk, a healthy person may not notice the difference, but those with lung problems, a 15-20 per cent difference may be felt.

Evening walk pros

Evening walks are appealing for those who prefer to wrap up their day with a stroll. An evening walk can serve as a powerful stress-reliever. It allows you to unwind, clear your mind and transition from the demands of the day to a more relaxed evening.

Evening walk cons

A walk close to bedtime may interfere with your sleep, resulting in you feeling too stimulated, which can make it harder to fall asleep. It may also expose you to more traffic and air pollution, which are usually higher towards the end of the day.

WALKING MYTHS BUSTED

Walking is for people who can’t run

Walking causes people to break a sweat, and improves cardiovascular fitness and endurance. A study found regular walkers have lower rates of hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease and diabetes

Walking isn’t an effective exercise for weight loss

When walking for weight loss, try intermittent speed walking at a slow to moderate pace and decreasing the intervals: walk fast for 30 seconds and return to regular pace for four minutes. Repeat four to five times with a cool down in the end. Varying walking speed burns up to 20 per cent more calories

Walking is too mild to need drinking water

Drink a large glass of water about two hours before you start walking. Drinking three to six ounces of water per mile avoids dehydration

You only benefit during the time you are walking

Walking contributes to fitness levels and improves balance and coordination, and strengthens bones and muscles